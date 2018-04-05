ST. LOUIS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia Garnholz is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Attorney, Collaborative Practitioner & Mediator at The Garnholz Law Firm.

With experience, compassion and results at the forefront of the firms values, The Garnholz Law Firm has served the St. Louis, Missouri area for years. Dedicated to offering their clients quality legal services in both a professional and timely manner, the firm specializes in family law, estate planning, probate, and order of protections. The firm seeks out in finding and implementing creative solutions to better serve their clients.

Amassing over thirty years of experience in the field of law, Garnholz has attained extensive experience in the areas of family law and estate and probate law. "I encourage my clients to ask questions about anything that they don't understand or which causes them concern," Garnholz said of her work philosophy. "My staff and I strive to be available to hear your questions and then promptly deliver answers."

Throughout the course of her education and training, Garnholz attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Fontbonne University in 1976. Thereafter, Garnholz went on to complete her Juris Doctor from the Washington University School of Law in 1980.

To further her professional development, Garnholz is the member and serves on the board of numerous legal field related associations, including: the Missouri Bar Association, Probate and Trust Law Committee and Family Law Section; the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, Chair of Family Law Section; the St. Louis county Bar Association; the International Association of Collaborative Professionals; the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts; and the Collaborative Family Law Association, Founding and Former Board Member; just to name a few.

Charitable to various organizations, Garnholz is active in a number of community organizations, and has served as an Alderman for the City of Clayton from 2007-2017. She also served a year in a clerkship with the St. Louis County Circuit Court, followed by a position as an Assistant County Counselor for St. Louis County.

As a testament to her outstanding accomplishments in the field, Garnholz has received an AV-Preeminent™ rating with Martindale-Hubbell®, and has been named one of the National Advocates' Top 100 Lawyers.

Garnholz dedicates this recognition to her father, Edward W. Garnholz, and enjoys spending time with her sons in her spare time.

For more information, visit http://www.garnholzlaw.com/

