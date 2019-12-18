Cynthia Kalk Joins Greeley and Hansen as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Kalk most recently served as an Executive Vice President of Weber Shandwick, a global public relations firm and a division of the Interpublic Group of Companies. Prior to that, she held various senior management roles providing direct leadership and oversight for a variety of business and operations functions. She is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of California, Davis.

With over 30 years of extensive management experience, Kalk brings valuable leadership to Greeley and Hansen's executive team during an evolving period of long-term growth. In this key role, she will oversee Greeley and Hansen's internal operating functions to help drive greater operational efficiencies and productivity while maintaining the firm's commitment to quality.

"Cynthia is an accomplished business leader with a wealth of experience in helping companies optimize operations and effectively execute growth strategies," said John C. Robak, President of Greeley and Hansen. "With her diverse prior operations experience, extensive people-focused capabilities, and holistic operations approach, Cynthia will be a valuable asset to our firm," Robak added. "She is highly qualified to help advance our overall business plan and strategic initiatives, and we're pleased to have someone with her knowledge and proven capabilities working with us to achieve our goals for future growth."

About Greeley and Hansen

Greeley and Hansen is a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting management firm solely dedicated to providing sustainable engineering solutions for a broad range of water and wastewater challenges. The firm has built upon over 100 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm

For more information, contact:

Nancy Stankus

312-558-9000

nstankus@greeley-hansen.com

SOURCE Greeley and Hansen

Related Links

http://www.greeley-hansen.com

