CYNTHIA OPENS IN THE WEST VILLAGE, BRINGING A NEW VISION OF CONSCIOUS DINING TO NEW YORK

Design, Cuisine, And Culture Come Together with Purpose at Sustainable Dining Concept

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia, an intimate new dining destination centered around a seasonal, ingredient-driven tasting menu, is now open in New York City's West Village. Created by hospitality entrepreneur Claire DuBois in partnership with Executive Chef Sherry Cardoso, currently on Bravo's Top Chef Season 23, the 28-seat restaurant blends thoughtful hospitality, sustainability, and community through a refined yet personal approach to dining.

Offering two seatings nightly, Cynthia celebrates locally sourced seasonal ingredients inspired by DuBois' experiences exploring farmers' markets during the pandemic, which deepened her commitment to conscious, produce-driven cuisine. The restaurant is named for her aunt, Cynthia Peck, the beloved matriarch behind California's Angelo's & Vinci's Ristorante, founded in 1971 by her late husband, Steven Peck. While Steven created the restaurant, Cynthia became known for making every guest feel welcomed, a spirit of hospitality that now anchors Cynthia New York.

"Cynthia is deeply personal to me," said Claire DuBois, Founder of Cynthia. "It's about honoring my family's legacy of hospitality while creating a space that reflects the values I hold today: sustainability, mindfulness, and responsible dining. I wanted every guest to feel cared for in every detail."

Sustainability is woven throughout the restaurant's philosophy, from responsibly sourced ingredients to reclaimed and recycled materials used throughout the space. The same ethos extends beyond the plate, shaping a culture of care for the team as well as guests.

The culinary program is led by Executive Chef Sherry Cardoso, whose cooking blends personal memory, Michelin-trained technique, and global influence. Born in New York and raised in Brazil, she draws inspiration from weekends spent on her family's farm and from experience in acclaimed kitchens. At Cynthia, she brings together Brazilian influence and refined technique with a deep respect for seasonal produce, creating a style that is elevated, expressive, and rooted in story.

The interiors, designed by female-led studio Ateljé Nordöst, emphasize sustainability and restraint through reclaimed materials, preserved exposed beams, and low-impact finishes that reflect the restaurant's conscious ethos.

Reservations are accepted exclusively via email, allowing the team to accommodate preferences in advance for a more personalized experience.

With its intimate scale, ingredient-led cuisine, and foundation in family tradition, Cynthia aims to offer more than a meal, creating a space where hospitality is an act of care and connection.

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SOURCE Cynthia New York