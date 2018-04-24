Cynthia Osterling Appointed Vice President of Solutions and Implementations

"Cynthia's extensive background will be an invaluable asset in positioning KEPRO for our next phase of growth," said KEPRO Executive Vice President and COO Meghan Harris. "Our goal is to ensure intelligent value in all that we do and Cynthia's expertise in product development, client services and strategic planning will enable KEPRO to deliver innovative and effective products to improve our client's outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs."

Ms. Osterling's role will optimize KEPRO's outcomes-focused solutions to reduce unnecessary health care utilization, improve patient outcomes and quality of care received, as well as achieve return on investment for KEPRO's public and commercial clients.

With nearly 20 years of experience in client services, product development, strategic planning, professional and health care service consulting and implementation planning, Ms. Osterling will support KEPRO's growth plan through establishing new business relationships and customizing product solutions to meet client needs.

Prior to joining KEPRO, Cynthia held various roles within Optum, as well as a consultant for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and health systems. Cynthia is a growth focused leader and was most recently the Senior Director for Emerging Operations in which she had responsibilities for designing and implementing operations for state, federal, and commercial clients.

Cynthia earned her Bachelor of Arts, Biology from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts and her Masters of both Business Administration and Health Services Administration at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business and School of Public Health.

To learn more about the services and solutions KEPRO offers, visit www.kepro.com.

