Cynthiana, Kentucky enhances and improves Constituent services via Accelecom's advanced fiber-based network

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it has been selected by the City of Cynthiana to assist it in accelerating numerous digital transformation initiatives underway.

Working closely with Cynthiana Mayor, James Smith, and Harrison County Judge Executive, Jason Marshall, Accelecom designed and deployed a high bandwidth network solution that enables Cynthiana to enhance public safety, implement IoT solutions and accelerate economic development projects underway within the city and county.

Cynthiana, a charming city in the heart of the Bluegrass State in Harrison County, is now a Connected Community, providing a solution that strives to bridge the digital divide and ensure all its residents, including those in rural areas, have access to fast and reliable internet services.

Billy Forsyth, Vice President of Accelecom's Public Sector expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "At Accelecom, we believe that reliable fiber-based services is the cornerstone of a prosperous and connected community. We are thrilled to have worked with Cynthiana to enable strategic solutions for their citizens."

Cynthiana officials have also welcomed the partnership. James Smith, Mayor of Cynthiana, commented, "We are excited Accelecom aided our mission to ensure that no one in our community is left behind in the digital age when visiting our downtown city center. The collaboration with Accelecom will make a substantial difference in the lives of our residents, providing them with the digital tools they need to thrive in today's interconnected world."

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, delivering high-speed network, internet, and voice solutions to Wholesale, Public Sector, and business customers across the Region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Accelecom

