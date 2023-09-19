Cyolo Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Seamless and Secure Connectivity with Its Innovative Zero-trust Access Solution

Cyolo offers a single, easy-to-deploy, use and manage solution that protects global companies from high-risk access scenarios and ensures safe operational technology (OT) environments.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the North American secure remote access market for OT environments and, based on its findings, recognizes Cyolo, provider of secure access for all critical infrastructure, with the 2023 North American New Product Innovation Award for Secure Remote Access to Operational Technology and Industrial Control Systems (OT/ICS).

As industrial enterprises digitally advance, securing the connections to critical devices is key to executing their growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan conducted an evaluation of the access solutions available to OT/ICS environments and awarded Cyolo's platform as it delivers universal zero-trust access (ZTA) solution that provides unrivaled secure identity-based access to local, remote, and third-party users.

Cyolo solves the weaknesses of standard remote access tools and connectivity methods by granting access only to authorized users and monitoring interactions even after authorization. The solution grants access to assets based on identity, minimizing the risk of hackers accessing a network through stolen credentials, particularly in industries such as life sciences, pharma, oil and gas, energy, banking, and insurance. Able to operate without any external connection, Cyolo seamlessly delivers secure, state-of-the-art connectivity to OT environments with no impact on operational workflows.

Standard remote access and connectivity methods allow broad network access with stolen credentials, which increases the risk of attackers gaining access to sensitive information. Cyolo's product performance is dramatically superior to competitors because it reduces attack chances by granting users limited access to assets.

"Cyolo offers a single-platform approach with complete security by combining the best of multiple technology categories. Therefore, another thing that Cyolo does differently from competing solutions is that it can perform Identity and Access Management natively in its platform and does not require integration with other platforms or tools," said Sankara Narayanan, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Cyolo engineered its innovative technology to integrate with a wide range of applications and systems, which makes it an attractive product for IT and OT environments. Its unique, truly universal ZTA solution and user interface feature an intuitive, easy-to-use, and highly optimized user experience that seamlessly integrates with most existing technology, including legacy applications, isolated and protected environments, current network topology, and identity infrastructure. Additionally, the Cyolo solution's extraordinary ease of use enables customers to deploy in just a single day, guaranteeing that all stakeholders can leverage the solution's full potential rapidly and demonstrating the value of the team's investments from day one.

"Cyolo offers safe, modern connectivity to OT environments without impeding business operations and production systems or disrupting the employee or operational/business workflows, which are critical for a company to stay secure, agile, and productive," noted Sankara Narayanan. For its strong overall performance, Cyolo earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American New Product Innovation Award in the North American secure remote access market for OT environments.

"The Frost & Sullivan recognition showcases Cyolo's commitment to providing the most complete approach to corporate access, safeguarding enterprises' most valuable assets," said Joe O'Donnell, GM OT – SVP Corporate Development at Cyolo. "Unlike many self-proclaimed zero trust vendors attempting to provide bits and pieces of a secure access model in the ICS/OT landscape, Cyolo truly offers clients a way to connect strong identities to applications, against the traditional, outdated way of users to networks. Our clients advocate for our Zero-Trust Platform and affirm that 'Cyolo is the one solution that OT and IT agree on.'"

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cyolo

Cyolo helps organizations in the IT and OT spaces to stay both secure and productive in an era of distributed workforces and unprecedented cyberthreats. Cyolo's next-generation zero-trust access solution enables all users, including employees, third parties as well as remote and on-site workers, to connect to their working environments seamlessly and securely via modern identity-based access. Providing one unified solution that integrates with the existing tech stack and deploys easily in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid model, Cyolo empowers the global workforce to securely access anything from anywhere.

