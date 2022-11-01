CYPFER Appoints Global Cyber Security Thought Leader Kadir Levent as Managing Partner, Opens UK Office

TORONTO and MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, announced the appointment of veteran Cyber Intelligence leader, Mr. Kadir Levent as Managing Partner to CYPFER, managing the UK head office serving the U.K. and European marketplace.

CYPFER Executes European Strategy in Response to Rising Cyber Security Attacks Across EU

"The U.K. and European Union is under attack," says Daniel Tobok, CYPFER's CEO. "The geopolitical shift caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has produced deliberate inconsistencies in EU Member States' applications of international law governing cyberspace and adherence to the United Nations cyber norms framework which cannot go unnoticed or uncorrected," says Tobok. This is where Levent enters as the chief lead on U.K and EU Cyber Security and Intelligence for CYPFER.

"I am delighted to join the CYPFER leadership," says Levent. "I have always had a deep respect and admiration for Daniel Tobok and his teams worldwide and look forward to providing my expertise and passion for the industry to CYPFER's offerings but understand and respect the task at hand is to restore the U.K. and Europe's relationship to business as usual inspire of cyber attacks and the actors behind them," says Levent.

Levent started his career in cybersecurity as a Digital Forensic Investigator within the Metropolitan Police Service. From there, he progressed to the cyber insurance industry where he worked as a Senior Incident Response Specialist in London. Mr. Levent propelled his career in senior executive roles such as Managing Director and COO in the digital forensics and incident response technology market where he built high-performing international cyber response teams and executed by surpassing growth targets many-fold.

"His (Levent) skills are unique and important for our firm and clients when responding to cyber incidents," says Daniel Tobok, CYPFER's CEO. "A concise and confident response requires strong cyber-intelligence leadership that embodies the investigatory, analytical and problem-solving abilities and Levent has been a leading demonstration of these abilities," says Tobok.

Levent is known across the cyber intelligence and security industry as an effective communicator, having worked with clients at all levels from MD to IT teams, deconstructing complex technical problems for all audiences in various points of cyber concern.

"We look forward to our international expansion plans under Levent's leadership. With CYPFER's architecture and leadership, I trust our clients will grow more invincible and less vulnerable in an ever-growing cyber-intelligent world," concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation, including 1) Cyber-Attack Recovery; 2) Advisory; 3) Cyber Resilience; 4) Digital Executive Protection; and 5) Ransomware Recovery. The company provides 24/7 service to businesses, organizations, and governments 365 days of the year.

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation. CYPFER's core services include

Founded in 2019, CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 100+ people around Canada, USA, Caribbean and UK with plans to grow to 200 in 2023.

For inquiries, please contact: Daniel Tobok via email [email protected].

30 St Mary Axe, 28th floor, London,

EC3A 8EP, U.K.

U.K. +44 (0)208 720 6937

Media Contact:

Richard Dolan

+1 (416) 200-3421

[email protected]

EUROPE HQ

England

TEL. 44 (0) 208 720 6937

SOURCE CYPFER