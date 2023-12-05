CYPFER Solidifies Global Leadership in Cybersecurity with the Appointment of Industry Innovator Alexander Gross as Chief Business Officer

Alexander Gross Brings Legal Expertise and Cybersecurity Acumen to Drive Global Business Strategy, Enhancing CYPFER's Position as a Cybersecurity Pioneer

MIAMI and LONDON and TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, a leading cybersecurity and investigations firm, proudly announced today the appointment of Alexander Gross as Chief Business Officer. In this pivotal role, Gross will oversee the global business strategy of CYPFER, further reinforcing the company's position as a frontrunner in the cybersecurity industry.

"With the evolving landscape of cyber threats, it's imperative to have a leader who not only understands the technological aspects but also the legal intricacies of cybersecurity," said Daniel Tobok. "Alexander Gross' exceptional blend of legal insight and cybersecurity expertise positions him perfectly to lead our global business initiatives."

Alexander Gross' distinguished career began in the legal field as an Assistant District Attorney in New York City. His transition into technology led him to senior leadership roles at renowned firms such as Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, Crypsis, Stroz Friedberg, and Kroll. His expertise in data breach response has made him a respected figure in the industry and a trusted advisor to the world's leading cyber lawyers.

"I am excited to join CYPFER and look forward to leveraging my experience and innate desire to help those in need to further our global business objectives," said Alexander Gross. "My focus will be on aligning our cybersecurity services with the complex and dynamic needs of our clients and partners."

Gross' appointment marks a significant step in CYPFER's strategy to expand its influence and capabilities in the global cybersecurity market. His leadership is anticipated to be instrumental in driving the company's growth, fostering relationships with key global partners, and enhancing CYPFER's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom negotiators, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber-attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty for all clients on every engagement.



CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 120+ people and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

