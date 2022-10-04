Cypher Capital Announces Gold Sponsorship of The Future Blockchain Summit

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypher Capital , a leading multi-strategy crypto investment firm based in the UAE, covering venture capital, public markets, nodes, mining and more, today announced that it will be supporting the 5th Future Blockchain Summit as a Gold Sponsor.

The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA region's first and largest blockchain conference and exhibition, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 10-13, serving as a meeting point for the world's most disruptive technology businesses.

Cypher Capital Stand at Future Block Chain Summit

Over the course of the four days, more than 100 speakers, 100,000 attendees, 800 investors and industry experts will leverage countless networking opportunities, experience an expert conference program, and attend transformational workshops to explore distinct themes, such as Blockchain for Enterprise, The Future of Digital Assets, and Into the Metaverse.

"Cypher Capital is pleased to be a Gold Sponsor of the 5th Future Blockchain Summit, an event that has contributed to the strategic growth of the blockchain and crypto space over the years," said Bijan Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Partner of Cypher Capital.

During the event, visitors and investors will have the chance to witness ten promising projects that Cypher Capital is backing. "We support unique and innovative projects, which we believe will help shape the future of this industry. As an investment firm, it is our duty and mission to stand by such projects and ignite their flame so that the sparks reach new heights and minds," added Bijan.

Cypher Capital has been making waves since its inception and has invested in around twenty projects in the areas of GameFi, the Metaverse, DeFi / CeFi, and Decentralized Mobility, Infrastructure and Security.

Focusing on GameFi and Web 3.0, Cypher Capital has invested in MetaOne, a business building a platform to onboard Web 2.0 gamers to Web 3.0 games and empower guilds with analytics and an NFT hub, currently focused on the Southeast Asian market. This category also includes KILT, a blockchain identity protocol for generating self-sovereign verifiable credentials and decentralized identifiers, to provide practical, secure identity solutions for enterprises and consumers.

As for the Metaverse category, Cypher Capital has invested in SecondLive, a create-to-earn social metaverse incubated by Binance Labs. Cypher Capital has also recently set up an ecosystem fund with Ocean Protocol, the decentralized layer for data sharing and monetization, by investing in upcoming projects built on this protocol.

Among the DeFi / CeFi investments presented is Minterest, a protocol providing users with a decentralized token money market featuring industry-leading value capture mechanisms. Minterest's incentive structure facilitates and promotes broader DeFi adoption while maximizing returns for investors. Finblox, a next-gen 'super app' where users can game, trade and earn with their crypto, all from a single platform - will also feature at the summit.

Other DeFi projects include SingularityDAO, a DeFi protocol designed to maximize Alpha generation regardless of market trend, and Sheesha FINANCE, a DeFi multi-chain platform offering a level playing field for all investors to access a diversified portfolio of projects.

The Decentralized Mobility, Infrastructure and Security category accommodates Iomob, a platform that provides sustainable mobility and simplifies door-to-door journeys for customers and employees, as well as peaq, a people-powered blockchain network that provides everything users need to build people-powered applications for vehicles, robots and devices.

Cypher Capital's booth at the summit can be found in Za'abeel Hall 4, Stand No: Z4-E35.

About Cypher Capital

Cypher Capital is a leading multi-strategy crypto investment firm based in the UAE, covering venture capital, public markets, nodes, mining, etc. Working alongside globally acclaimed Web 3.0 founders, not limited to only financial capital investment, we also leverage our global relationships and industry expertise to ensure long-term success.

Cypher Capital is building a 10,000 sq. ft. hub for crypto and blockchain startups which is set to open in Q4 2022 in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. The hub reflects the company's vision to contribute to the blockchain community and provide mentorship and guidance to its members.

To learn more visit https://cyphercapital.com.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

With a vision to make Dubai the world's leading destination for all major exhibitions, conferences and events, DWTC has evolved from being the regional forerunner of the fast-growing MICE industry into a multi-dimensional business catalyst, focusing on venues, events and real estate management. Complementary to the primary service offerings are a range of value-added services from media/advertising, engineering, technical consultation, wedding planning, security services, and an award-winning hospitality portfolio. To read more about the Dubai World Trade Centre, kindly visit their website.

