CYPHER Learning Expands Leadership Team to Drive Growth in L&D Market

Nina Simosko Appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Jeanny Haw Named Deputy General Counsel, and Todd Albert VP of Engineering

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER Learning , provider of the leading modern learning platform for business and academic settings, has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of three new senior leaders – bringing decades of expertise in revenue growth, legal strategy and technological innovation to support CYPHER Learning's growth trajectory and strengthen its position as a market leader. The new hires include Nina Simosko as chief revenue officer (CRO), Jeanny Haw as deputy general counsel, and Todd Albert as VP of engineering. Over the past six months, CYPHER Learning has grown its workforce by more than 10 percent, as sales continue to accelerate.

"We're poised for our next stage of growth as we continue to help learning and development (L&D) professionals and educators create meaningful learning experiences," said John Kannapell, president and COO of CYPHER Learning. "With Nina, Jeanny and Todd on board, we're enhancing our capabilities to deliver transformative solutions and continue to scale our operations globally."

Analysts have also recognized CYPHER Learning as an industry leader, with Talented Learning naming the company a "Top 10 LMS for 2024," and the company has received additional widespread recognition from other analyst firms, including Brandon Hall Group, The Craig Weiss Group, Fosway Group and Gartner.

Leadership Highlights

Nina Simosko, CRO

Nina Simosko joins CYPHER Learning as CRO, bringing a remarkable legacy of revenue growth, sales transformation and innovation. Previously the CRO at RevenueGrid, Nina drove the company's initiatives in AI-powered sales process improvements. Her strategic leadership extended to her tenure as chief sales officer at Docebo, where she revolutionized technology's role in corporate learning and development. Nina's experience also spans her work as president and CEO of NTT Innovation Institute Inc., the innovation arm of NTT Group in Silicon Valley. She also held pivotal roles at Nike, where she oversaw global technology strategy and at SAP, where she led customer education to exceed €500 million in revenue.

Jeanny Haw, deputy general counsel

With more than 20 years of distinguished legal expertise, Jeanny Haw joins as CYPHER Learning's deputy general counsel. An accomplished attorney with deep knowledge in corporate, commercial, and emerging technology law, Jeanny's career includes notable roles at Baker & McKenzie, Mayer Brown, Walgreens and Charles Schwab, where she was VP and associate general counsel. Most recently, she served as senior product counsel at WEX, advising on technology transactions including data, AI, and electric vehicle initiatives. A Dartmouth alumna and Northwestern Law graduate, Jeanny brings an unmatched understanding of complex legal frameworks that will strengthen CYPHER's compliance and strategic operations.

Todd Albert, VP of Engineering

Todd Albert, a skilled technologist with a passion for innovation, joins CYPHER Learning as VP of Engineering. Known for his hands-on leadership style, Todd has a track record of building high-performance teams and delivering impactful solutions across AI, AR/VR, web3 and cloud technologies. His expertise includes successfully managing multiple project teams and taking more than 60 initiatives from concept to production. Todd's diverse background includes work on accessibility apps and large-scale projects for Fortune 500 companies, leveraging his deep technical knowledge and natural leadership abilities.

CYPHER Learning continues to build momentum, recently appointing John Kannapell as president and COO and raising a $40 million growth equity round from Invictus Growth Partners ("Invictus").

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER Learning exists to give learners the power to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Trainers, learning and development (L&D) pros, HR pros, and educators get everything they need in one platform to deliver faster, more personalized and better learning outcomes. The company provides the only all-in-one AI learning platform that is easy-to-use, beautifully designed and built to power hundreds of millions of learning moments every day. Create courses faster. Train and teach better. Learn even quicker. Experience the CYPHER Learning "just in time, just for you, just the way you want to learn" approach that puts people first at www.cypherlearning.com . Follow us on X and LinkedIn .

