CYPHER Learning names John Mazur CEO to accelerate AI-native learning for enterprises at scale

PLANO, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER Learning, the AI-native learning platform built to help organizations scale training across employees, partners, and customers, today announced the appointment of John Mazur as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Graham Glass will transition from CEO to Chief Technology Officer, where he will focus exclusively on advancing the company's AI architecture, product innovation, and long-term technology strategy.

This leadership evolution marks the company's next phase of growth as organizations seek more intelligent ways to modernize learning, improve workforce performance, and enable external stakeholders across increasingly complex business environments.

Mazur brings decades of leadership experience scaling high-growth SaaS and technology companies through expansion, operational transformation, and strategic transactions. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Chatmeter which was acquired by Alchemer in 2025. Prior to Chatmeter, Mazur was Chief Executive Officer of Homesnap, where he led the company's growth and strategic positioning, resulting in its acquisition by CoStar Group. Earlier, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the European business of ReachLocal, a digital marketing solutions provider, which IPO'd and was later acquired by Gannett Co., Inc.

Built for scale, flexibility, and measurable impact

Unlike legacy learning systems retrofitted with generative AI features, CYPHER was architected from the ground up with artificial intelligence embedded throughout the entire learning lifecycle — from course creation and administration to personalization, governance, and analytics. This AI-native foundation enables organizations to automate content development, deliver adaptive learning experiences, streamline operations, and connect training initiatives directly to measurable business outcomes.

"CYPHER Learning has built a differentiated AI-native platform designed for organizations that need to educate multiple audiences at scale," said Mazur. "Today's companies are responsible not only for developing employees, but also for enabling customers and partners to perform effectively. I'm excited to partner with Graham and the team to sharpen execution, scale responsibly, and deliver measurable impact across the entire business ecosystem."

Trusted by global brands including McDonald's, Johnson & Johnson, Starbucks, and Siemens, CYPHER Learning delivers enterprise-grade capabilities with the speed, agility, and simplicity today's organizations expect, including:

AI-embedded authoring and administration

Intelligent course generation, automated workflow support, and AI-assisted administration accelerate content creation and reduce operational overhead.

Adaptive personalization and learner guidance

Real-time personalization and intelligent learner agents tailor experiences to individual needs, guiding progress and improving knowledge retention.

Flexible multi-audience architecture

Configurable segmentation by role, location, brand, and certification enables organizations to manage diverse internal and external audiences within one unified platform.

Governance with intelligent guardrails

AI-powered validation and administrative controls ensure compliance, consistency, and brand integrity while empowering teams with structured autonomy.

Rapid deployment with enterprise scalability

Organizations can launch quickly and scale seamlessly as business models evolve, without heavy customization or technical complexity.

Leadership structure to drive the next stage of growth

Glass, who founded CYPHER Learning with a vision to make learning intuitive, intelligent, and scalable, will now dedicate his focus to advancing the company's AI roadmap and next-generation platform capabilities. "CYPHER was created to remove complexity from training and make learning more adaptive and effective," said Glass. "As we enter this next chapter, I'm thrilled to work alongside John. His experience leading and scaling software organizations — combined with our continued AI innovation — positions us to deliver even greater value to our customers."

John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth Partners and CYPHER investor added: "CYPHER Learning is redefining learning with a mission-critical, AI-native platform for the modern enterprise. As organizations work to operationalize AI across their businesses, they need intelligent training systems that continuously adapt, personalize, and scale. With John's operational leadership and Graham's continued focus on AI and product innovation, CYPHER Learning is well positioned to lead this next phase of growth and deliver measurable impact for customers."

This complementary leadership model unites execution and innovation, equipping CYPHER Learning to deliver scalable growth and continued product leadership.

For more information, visit www.cypherlearning.com.

About CYPHER Learning

CYPHER Learning is the AI-native learning platform built to help organizations scale training across employees, partners, and customers. The platform combines intelligent automation, intuitive design, and robust functionality to simplify training delivery, personalize learning experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes.

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a middle-market growth equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, investing in bootstrapped and capital-efficient cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is deploying more than $600 million from recently closed funds and provides portfolio companies exclusive access to DIANE, its AI-driven value-creation platform, which has delivered a significant increase in direct sales conversion and can provide access to thousands of warm customer introductions. Invictus makes majority investments with $30 million to $100+ million equity checks. Visit invictusgrowth.com.

