CYPHER LEARNING releases integration with LinkedIn Learning and Udemy for its learning platforms NEO and MATRIX

CYPHER LEARNING has three products: NEO LMS for Schools and Universities, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs, and is currently the only company that offers platforms in all major e-learning sectors. The platforms have received many awards and recognitions, are used by over 20,000 organizations, and are available in more than 40 languages.

The new integration will allow NEO and MATRIX users to get seamless access to third-party content via the built-in catalog within the platforms. Users will be able to install the LinkedIn Learning and Udemy catalog, browse it within NEO and MATRIX, then enroll in the courses directly through the platforms.



LinkedIn Learning has over 16,800 courses in the business, technology, and creative industries. Udemy is a learning and teaching marketplace with over 130,000 courses in various domains.



The CYPHER LEARNING team has worked fast to release these integrations to LinkedIn support academic institutions and companies that need a reputable third-party content source and rely now more than ever on distance learning and remote training.



Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING said: "I'm delighted to announce the LinkedIn Learning and Udemy integrations. We chose the two content providers because our clients expressed their need for pre-existing content to complement their courses. The new integrations are a gamechanger for them as they'll access an extensive course catalog directly through their platforms."



The company has also recently released an integration with Go1, another popular third-party content provider with a large learning library.



For more details about CYPHER LEARNING products and the new LinkedIn Learning and Udemy integrations, please visit www.cypherlearning.com or contact us at [email protected].



About CYPHER LEARNING

