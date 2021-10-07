CYPHER LEARNING Releases New Features for LMS Products, Designed to Increase Learner Engagement

Relied on by millions of users across more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING is the only company offering platforms in all major e-learning sectors: with NEO LMS for schools and universities, MATRIX LMS for businesses and INDIE LMS for entrepreneurs. The award-winning platforms — recognized for their intuitive interface and user-friendly experience — support more than 40 languages.

Newly released features include:

New graphical dashboards for administrators, teachers and students. The dashboards prominently display the most important information for each user type. For example, teachers can instantly see a news widget so they won't miss important class announcements. The dashboards can be customized with welcome banners to give students important information about the course, such as special announcements and instructions. Graphical widgets also make it easy to visualize site and course activity. Users can easily see relevant statistics related to students, grades, course mastery and more — helping them identify, at a glance, who's on track and who may need assistance.

In addition, other recently released features for CYPHER LEARNING products include a new learner course dashboard, hotspot question type for assessments and integration with the popular payment service YooMoney.

"In order for e-learning content to be effective, it needs to be easy to consume," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING. "At CYPHER LEARNING, we're committed to ongoing product innovation — blending cutting-edge capabilities with ease of use, and making our platforms destinations that users want to engage with. As we help companies and educational institutions worldwide improve participation in their online courses, we know that a more appealing interface drives greater engagement."

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING products and capabilities, please visit www.cypherlearning.com , or contact us at [email protected] .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides award-winning learning platforms to organizations around the world. Blending ease of use, an engaging user experience and cutting-edge technology, CYPHER LEARNING supplies comprehensive solutions for all major e-learning sectors: with NEO LMS for schools and universities, MATRIX LMS for businesses and INDIE LMS for entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide, with global headquarters in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

