Cypher Robotics and Scanbot SDK team up to automate inventory cycle counting

BONN, Germany, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbot SDK has announced its partnership with Cypher Robotics, a company specializing in the development and implementation of autonomous robotic solutions. By combining their state-of-the-art technologies, they aim to streamline warehousing and inventory processes in a variety of industries.

Cypher Robotics uses Scanbot SDK's Linux barcode scanning solution in their automatic cycle counting systems. This lowers operating costs, eliminates human error and provides live inventory data, which enables better demand planning.

"Our companies share the same goal: We want to help customers reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual processes. So this partnership was a natural fit," says Christoph Wagner, CEO at Scanbot SDK. "After just three weeks, the Cypher Robotics team had implemented and tested our Linux Barcode Scanner SDK. Seeing their cycle counting system scan barcodes in milliseconds demonstrates how well our products complement each other."

Automating tasks such as cycle counting not only ensures error-free inventory management, but also lets skilled workers spend less time on repetitive tasks. Thanks to the Barcode Scanner SDK's offline functionality, the scanner does not need a permanent connection to a cloud or remote system. Instead, the scanning results are stored locally and transmitted to the warehouse database as soon as the autonomous robot reconnects to the docking station. Cypher Robotics estimates that this approach can decrease inventory counting time by 90%.

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers quick and reliable mobile data capture solutions for Linux, Android, iOS, Windows and Web. Its mobile technology helps companies reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual data entry. More than 250 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

