CypherBlk, Powered By Apkudo, Launches Phoneshield™, Free For Life For The Small Businesses Powering The Circular Economy

OEM-grade diagnostics, counterfeit detection, and certified data erasure, at no cost for qualifying small businesses selling used devices direct to consumers

PHOENIX, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CypherBlk, powered by Apkudo, announced the launch of PhoneShield™, an advanced mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure platform. Reshaping the industry, PhoneShield is available free for life for up to five stations for qualifying small businesses that sell used devices directly to consumers through online marketplaces or brick-and-mortar storefronts, have fewer than 150 employees, and have less than $15M in monthly Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). PhoneShield removes the final financial barrier between independent device sellers and the OEM-grade trust tools long priced exclusively for enterprise operations.

On Amazon, more than 60% of sales come from independent sellers, almost all of them small and medium-sized businesses (Amazon, 2025 Small Business Empowerment Report). The secondary device market is no different. Yet the tools that prove a device is authentic, functional, and safely erased have long been priced for enterprises only. PhoneShield changes that.

With no license fees, small device businesses gain the exact same operational certainty as the largest global processors. PhoneShield returns OEM-grade diagnostics and verified component authenticity in seconds. The platform reads what a device actually reports rather than sampling surface information. This architecture delivers full diagnostic coverage across iOS and Android from a single interface.

The software validates hardware components down to the logic board. This deep visibility flags battery swaps, recalibrated batteries presenting as original, display swaps, and unauthorized repairs before they turn into costly customer disputes or negative online reviews. It also executes ADISA-certified data sanitization in the same pass as diagnostics. The system creates tamper-proof audit trails that support R2v3, GDPR, and global privacy requirements.

"The circular economy does not run on large processors alone," said Milos Mihic, CEO and Co-Founder of CypherBlk. "It runs on thousands of independent businesses selling one verified asset at a time. By making PhoneShield free for life for these operators, we eliminate the financial barrier to the trust and transparency their customers deserve. A two-person shop can now prove device authenticity the same way a global refurbisher does."

PhoneShield is engineered for practical storefront and warehouse operations, not just industrial floors. It significantly reduces operator training requirements, mitigates manual testing errors, enables automated USB debugging, and runs diagnostics nearly hands-free. Operators can configure custom diagnostic tests, erasure types, and label printing to match individual stations. Teams run PhoneShield the same way their retail counters and processing lines already operate.

Integrated with the Apkudo Device Passport™ Platform and powered by Device OS™, PhoneShield streams verified diagnostic and authenticity data directly into a digital Device Passport™. This integration provides every business with a trusted, portable record that travels with the device across its entire lifecycle. Results are also accessible through real-time webhooks into existing ERP, WMS, and reporting systems.

"Every used device that reaches a consumer with a verified record makes the secondary market stronger," said Josh Matthews, CEO and Co-Founder of Apkudo. "When diagnostics and data erasure are free for the small businesses doing this heavy lifting, there is no reason for a Device Passport to be incomplete. Every station in every operation becomes a source of verified truth instead of a gap in the data record. Apkudo applauds Cypherblk for this disruptive move in supporting the small businesses that power the circular economy."

The environmental stakes extend far beyond retail commerce. The world generated a record 62 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022, yet less than 25% was properly recycled (UN Global E-waste Monitor, 2024). Every asset a small business restores to circulation instead of a landfill has a measurable impact. PhoneShield places the essential data infrastructure of technology reuse within reach of the local businesses doing that vital work every single day.

PhoneShield is available now. The free-for-life tier supports qualified small businesses selling used devices direct-to-consumer. To deploy the software, visit the CypherBlk customer onboarding portal.

The CypherBlk team will be at Mobile Disrupt 2026 with live demonstrations at the Apkudo booth #1001-1002.

About CypherBlk

CypherBlk is the trust layer for second-life devices. Its ADISA-certified platforms, led by TimeShield™, the industry's first certified solution for smartwatches, pair certified data sanitization with device intelligence that catches counterfeit parts and account-locked units before they hit the resale channel. Powered by Apkudo, CypherBlk helps refurbishers and ITADs move more devices with less risk and increased margin. Learn more at cypherblk.com.

Media contact

Erno Nagy

President & Co-Founder

[email protected]

623-221-6456

Milos Mihic

CEO & Co-Founder

[email protected]

SOURCE CypherBlk