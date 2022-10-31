Cypress Cove Care Center Receives Three-Year Extension for Accreditation by The Joint Commission

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Cove Care Center is proud to announce The Joint Commission has been awarded a three-year extension for demonstrating consistent compliance with performance standards. Having previously earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for providing safe and quality patient care, this is a very honorable achievement.

On June 7th and 8th, a team of Joint Commission reviewers arrived unannounced to the community. Several areas of Nursing Care Center standards were accessed including emergency management, infection prevention and control, environment of care, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the residents. These standards are created in conjunction with health care experts, providers, patients, and measurement experts.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Cypress Cove Care Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

Heidi Yerbury, administrator said, "The staff at Cypress Cove Care Center provides quality care to the resident's every day. Their dedication to the residents' was recognized by the Joint Commission Surveyor. I am beyond honored to be a part of the team."

About Cypress Cove Care Center

Cypress Cove Care Center, one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in North Central Florida. To learn more visit: www.ayershealthandrehab.com

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

