Cypress Creek Closes Financing for Hanson Solar, a Flagship 505MWdc Project Supporting Meta's Operations and Strengthening Texas' Grid and Economy

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables today announced financial close and the start of construction on the 505-megawatt (MWdc) (396MWac) Hanson Solar facility in Coleman County, Texas. The project builds on Cypress Creek's leadership as a developer, owner, and operator of solar and energy storage assets nationwide.

Once operational, Hanson Solar will deliver electricity to the ERCOT grid under a power purchase agreement with Meta, supporting Meta's clean energy and sustainability goals while contributing to grid reliability, creating local economic value, and reinforcing Texas's position as a leader in energy innovation.

"Securing financing for Hanson Solar marks another important milestone as we expand our investment in Texas and continue partnering with customers like Meta" said Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables. "Projects like Hanson Solar go a long way to meeting the near-term need for reliable, affordable power that supports economic growth across the country."

Construction was mobilized earlier this year with TIC - The Industrial Company, a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation, serving as the EPC contractor for the project. The project will contribute to local economic activity, supporting an estimated 300 construction jobs, and deliver more than $80 million in local tax revenue over its operational lifetime.

Hanson Solar reached financial close with a combination of preferred equity and debt financing. The preferred equity commitment was provided by funds managed by a premier global credit asset manager with more than $350 billion of assets under management. The debt facilities were provided by MUFG Ltd. and SMBC, underscoring sustained lender and investor confidence in Cypress Creek's platform.

"MUFG is pleased to provide debt financing for the Hanson Solar project, a significant step forward in expanding renewable energy capacity across Texas," said Takaki Sakai, Managing Director at MUFG Bank. "Our continued partnership with Cypress Creek reflects our commitment to supporting bankable, future-ready infrastructure that aligns with investor priorities and global sustainability goals."

"The Hanson Solar project represents a compelling opportunity for long-term investment in the renewable energy sector, and SMBC is excited to support it," said Paul Jun, Group Head, Power & New Energies North America at SMBC. "Cypress Creek's development platform and the financial fundamentals of this project make it well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the clean energy economy."

Hanson Solar is expected to reach commercial operation in mid-2027, delivering reliable power to ERCOT and long-term economic development benefits to Texas communities.

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Since inception, Cypress Creek has commercialized more than 12GW of projects and has a more than 3GW portfolio of operating and under construction solar and storage assets. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains more than 4GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information visit: www.ccrenew.com

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For more information visit: www.mufgamericas.com

About SMBC and SMBC Americas

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 150 offices and 120,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and ADRs on the New York stock exchanges.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The Group's operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC MANUBANK, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. (collectively, SMBC Group Americas Division). For more information, please visit www.smbcgroup.com

