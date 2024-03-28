Cypress Creek Renewables Appoints Jeremy Wodakow Chief Commercial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables is pleased to announce that Jeremy Wodakow has taken on the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this expanded role, he will now oversee Cypress Creek Solutions, which manages the company's 2.2GW operating Fleet and provides operation and maintenance services to 5GW of solar and storage assets.

Wodakow joined the Cypress Creek executive team in February 2023 as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), focused on contracting development projects to drive commercialization and developing a trading and risk management team to optimize the company's growing portfolio of operating assets.

"I am excited to lead the team responsible for the operating and financial performance of our fleet and delivering industry leading O&M services to our customers as we continue to scale our business," Wodakow said. "Cypress Creek's owner-led mindset is what sets us apart at this critical time in the renewable industry."

"Jeremy has assembled a top-notch revenue team poised to best meet the needs of our offtake customers," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek, said. "His new role is a natural transition as we work to optimize our operating fleet while growing our third-party O&M business, providing even more value to those customers."

Prior to joining Cypress Creek, Wodakow served as the Head of Axpo U.S., where he was the first employee and built the American arm of Axpo Solutions, the international renewable energy producer and energy trader, from the ground up.

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed 12GW of solar projects. Today it owns more than 2GW of solar and has a 30GW solar and storage pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains 5GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit ccrenew.com.

SOURCE Cypress Creek Renewables