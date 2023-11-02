Cypress Creek Renewables Selects Sitetracker to Enhance Solar and Storage Operations

News provided by

Sitetracker

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Cypress Creek to employ Sitetracker across its development, Project Execution and O&M teams for added speed, efficiency, and visibility across the entire company under a single, unified software platform

 DURHAM, N.C. and MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables and Sitetracker are pleased to announce today a partnership whereby Cypress Creek will utilize Sitetracker's leading deployment operations management software platform to add further speed, efficiencies and visibility across the company's core operations including its development, Project Execution and O&M teams.

"Cypress Creek is delighted to partner with Sitetracker to meet the management software needs of our company's continued growth," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek said. "Sitetracker will help us standardize our processes, enhance data accuracy and coordinate workflows, while giving our teams the ability to track, manage and collaborate on complicated projects involving multiple teams, aiding our aligned mission to power a more sustainable future one project at a time."

"Sitetracker is thrilled to support Cypress Creek's growth plans, centered around its mission of powering a sustainable future, one project at a time. We find it incredibly rewarding to help large, vertically integrated organizations achieve individual segment-level success, whether it be the development, Project Execution or O&M teams, and then ultimately tie it back together in one single source of truth accomplishing company-level goals," Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker said. "It is an exciting time to participate in the renewables and telecommunications industries on a global basis, working with companies such as Cypress Creek that are deploying significant capital across large asset bases in a desire to expedite a cleaner and more connected world."

About Cypress Creek Renewables 
Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed 12GW of solar projects. Today it owns 2GW of solar and has a 28GW solar and storage pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains more than 4GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit ccrenew.com.

About Sitetracker
Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

SOURCE Sitetracker

Also from this source

Sitetracker Launches GIS Link to Speed Broadband Deployments Worldwide

Sitetracker, the global deployment operations management software provider serving nearly 300 companies, today launched new capabilities to its...

Sitetracker to Highlight Broadband Deployment Capabilities at Fiber Connect 2023

Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, will participate in an expert panel and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.