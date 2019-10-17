Cypress Equities Acquires 1.2m Square Foot Mixed Use Property To Transform Into An Elevated Shopping, Dining, Living and Working Experience

GLENDALE, Wis., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Equities, commercial development firm, headquartered in Dallas TX, announces the acquisition and recapitalization of a 1.2-million-square-foot 'Bayshore Town Center' in Glendale (Milwaukee), Wisconsin. The new partnership will redevelop Bayshore into a vibrant unique entertainment, shopping, dining and mixed-use project for the surrounding communities to enjoy.

Once complete, the re-envisioned center will include a new creative enhancement to the physical structure with fresh architecture, landscaping, and art by local creatives. It will also include more local retailers and merchants, unique and curated restaurant concepts, an up market/select service hotel, 300+ new residential units, class A office and co-working space, and an upgrade to the town center's green park that will include programmed, year-round entertainment.

"It is our hope that one of the core benefits of the new Bayshore will bring people together around elevated lifestyle and dining experiences, rich shopping opportunities, and hospitable living quarters," says Chris Maguire, CEO of Cypress Equities.

The new renovations are to provide greater openness and connectivity that better aligns with community preference. The project's redevelopment officially commences at the end of October and will be completed in phases through late 2020.

About Bayshore

Bayshore is currently an open-air, mixed-use shopping center featuring a variety of retail, restaurants, offices and residential units. The shopping center has more than 80 retailers, restaurants and service providers including staple retailers such as Apple, H&M, Banana Republic, Barnes & Noble, Athleta, The Gap, Trader Joe's.

About Cypress Equities

Cypress Equities* (Cypress) was founded in 1995 and has since established a national reputation synonymous with the premier development, operation and management of destination-class retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Historically, Cypress has developed and acquired more than 20 million square feet. There are three Cypress Equities offices in the U.S., including Dallas, New York and Atlanta. Visit www.cypressequities.com for more information.

