Cypress Equities Announces The Grand Opening Of Legacy Square

LINDEN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Equities is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new 185,682 square foot Walmart Supercenter at Legacy Square, a 350,000 square foot open air shopping center at the intersection of Edgar Rd and Pleasant St in Linden, NJ.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of the first phase of Legacy Square," said CEO, Chris Maguire. "Anchored by the latest Walmart Supercenter prototype, this retail center will provide retail and restaurant concepts in a new and refreshing format to the community."

In addition to Walmart and the 7 out parcels, the second phase of Legacy Square will start in early 2020 and will include another 161,000 square feet of shopping center space. Cypress has signed leases with LA Fitness for a 41,000 square foot fitness facility, Chick-Fil-A, Taco Bell and Hook & Reel. Cypress also sold an adjacent pad that is under construction of a Holiday Inn Express Hotel.

About Cypress Equities

Cypress Equities* (Cypress) was founded in 1995 and has since established a national reputation synonymous with the premier development, operation and management of destination-class retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Historically, Cypress has developed and acquired more than 20 million square feet and currently is developing and managing a portfolio primarily focused on retail and mixed-use properties. Today, there are three Cypress Equities offices in the U.S., including Dallas (headquarters), New York and Atlanta. Visit www.cypressequities.com for more information.

* The Cypress Equities name, logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks being licensed to independent operating companies by CE Brands, LLC. Any particular obligation, service or product is the sole responsibility of the specific entity that incurs such obligation or supplies such service or product.

