CYPRESS GROVE BRINGS AWARD-WINNING SPECIALTY CHEESE TO TARGET

Fan-Favorite Goat Cheeses Now Available in 450+ Target Stores Nationwide

ARCATA, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Grove, the acclaimed Northern California creamery behind the iconic Humboldt Fog® and a pioneer of the American artisanal cheese movement, today announced a landmark distribution agreement with Target, bringing award-winning goat cheeses to more than 450 Target stores across the United States.

Beginning April 2026, shoppers nationwide can discover a selection of Cypress Grove's cheeses right alongside Target's everyday essentials, bringing Your Cheeseboard Cheese to every table.

Cypress Grove cheeses now available at Target!

"Landing on Target's shelves is a great opportunity for Cypress Grove," says Christy Khattab, Vice President of Marketing for Cypress Grove. "Target has built a loyal following of consumers who seek out quality and discovery, and we're proud to bring our specialty goat cheeses to that audience. This is about making exceptional cheese accessible to everyone, and that's exactly what we're doing."

This milestone expansion underscores Cypress Grove's commitment to making exceptional, hand-crafted cheese more accessible to food lovers everywhere. Three of the creamery's most iconic varieties will debut in Target's dairy aisle: Midnight Moon®, an internationally awarded gouda-style goat cheese with a smooth, caramel‑kissed depth and a devoted national following, alongside Purple Haze™ and Sgt. Pepper™ — fresh goat cheeses beloved for their vibrant, globally inspired flavors and distinctive shape.

Products Available at Target:

Midnight Moon® - Aged Goat Cheese with notes of brown butter and caramel. $13.99

- Aged Goat Cheese with notes of brown butter and caramel. $13.99 Purple Haze™ - Fresh Goat Cheese with lavender and wild fennel pollen. $6.99

- Fresh Goat Cheese with lavender and wild fennel pollen. $6.99 Sgt. Pepper™ - Fresh Goat Cheese with harissa, curry, and chili threads. $6.99

With specialty cheese among the fastest-growing categories in the dairy aisle, Cypress Grove recognized the timing had never been better to bring its award-winning goat cheeses to a national retail audience. The initial rollout will span 450+ Target locations, with key markets including California, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Colorado, and Illinois. A complete store list is available here.

"Securing expanded distribution with Target for three of our specialty cheeses is a significant milestone for our brand," says Joe Quintero, Vice President of Sales, Cypress Grove. "Target is a perfect partner, known for curating unique, high-quality offerings for their customers. We're excited to collaborate with them to make specialty cheese more accessible and inspire new moments of discovery in the dairy aisle."

The Target launch coincides with Cypress Grove's exciting new brand campaign, Your Cheese Board Cheese - a celebration of the deeply personal, infinitely creative nature of building the perfect cheeseboard. The campaign invites cheese fans everywhere to make it their own: their flavors, their pairings, their moments. Whether it's a weeknight wine night, a holiday gathering, or a solo indulgence, Cypress Grove's cheeses are the anchor of boards as unique as the people who build them. Target's broad national reach is the ideal platform to bring this vision to life, connecting more consumers than ever to the world of premium, handcrafted cheese.

Cypress Grove products are available nationwide at leading retailers including Whole Foods Market, Albertsons Companies, The Kroger Co., and most specialty retailers and independent cheese shops. Consumers can find their nearest retailer using the store locator here.

For more information, please visit www.cypressgrovecheese.com. Images HERE.

ABOUT CYPRESS GROVE CHEESE

Founded in 1983 by goat cheese pioneer Mary Keehn in Humboldt County, California, Cypress Grove is America's leading producer of award-winning artisan goat cheese, crafted to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. From the iconic Humboldt Fog®, the Original American Original® that helped define the American soft-ripened cheese movement, to bold new creations like Olive & Herb, Meyer Lemon & Honey, and Hatch Chile, Cypress Grove brings uncompromising quality and inventive flavor to cheese lovers and cheese cases everywhere. Operating across three beloved product lines - fresh, soft-ripened, and aged - Cypress Grove cheeses are a staple of specialty retailers, independent cheese shops, and fine food destinations nationwide. The creamery's commitment to craft has earned consistent national and international recognition, including 15 awards in 2023 alone and a 2024 sofi™ Award for Meyer Lemon & Honey. For more information, visit cypressgrovecheese.com, follow on Instagram @cypressgrovers.

SOURCE Cypress Grove