Cypress Industries Expands Printed Circuit Board & High Level Assembly in Mexico

MATAMOROS, Mexico, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Industries has added additional Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) lines and expanded our High Level Assembly (HLA) footprint at our Mexico plant in order to handle additional volume.

Increased Demand for Printed Circuit Board and High Level Assembly in Mexico Leads to Expansion of Facility These competitive advantages position our PCBA and HLA groups strategically for our customers looking to reshore to North America by providing a competitive cost structure while, in most cases, avoiding tariffs. We are able to do this through a transformation on products sourced from China that are integrated into finished goods at our Mexico plant," says Hardt

"As part of our expansion, we have hired VP of Operations Thomas Hardt to enhance our expertise and facilitate our growth," said Cypress Industries CEO Tom Lonsdale. "I am excited to have Thomas on board as he brings decades of relevant management experience. Thomas is also a fit with our corporate culture which focuses on customer and employee satisfaction."

"Our capabilities provide us with a competitive advantage in both PCBA and HLA," Hardt says. "Being able to manufacture and populate circuit boards, sheet metal and cables and then integrate all those into electromechanical assemblies, all in one facility, provides many advantages for our customers."

Some of these advantages include:

Single Source, point of contact

Quicker time to market

Shortened Lead Times

Reduced Inventories

Reduction in Freight

Lower Costs, no double mark-ups

Ability to import China products "In Bond" to provide a transformation on raw materials we are integrating into our high-level assemblies thus avoiding tariffs on most China products.

About Cypress Industries

Cypress Industries is a global, vertically-integrated contract manufacturer of PCBA's, sheet metal fabrication, box build services, wire harnesses, custom cables, high level assemblies, plastic injection molding and machined parts. Our vertical integration allows customers to consolidate vendors and provides us with a unique perspective into many different manufacturing techniques. This enhances our core competence of assisting customers with design for manufacturability and value engineering. Our wholly-owned PCBA, sheet metal, custom cable, control panel and wire harness manufacturing facilities in Texas, Mexico and India give us the ability to service customers' high-volume needs and global locations.

