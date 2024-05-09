Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning Now Available on PlayStation 5 Post this

In Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning, players assume the role of Lorna Ritten, the female protagonist. Lorna discovers the existence of her grandfather, Alfred Cypress, whom she had never known. Her family's past has always been a mystery to her. Upon learning of an inheritance, Lorna begins to realize the importance of this discovery, not only to herself but also to others.

View Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning Launch Trailer

Arriving at the secluded island, the setting is both awe-inspiring and slightly daunting. Despite the vastness of the island and the potential dangers that may lurk ahead, she feels a strong sense of intrigue. Although she knows very little about Alfred Cypress, it quickly becomes apparent that he was both eccentric and brilliant. The technology she discovers reflects these traits in many ways. With so much to uncover and little time to do so, she realizes the need to proceed with extreme caution to avoid detection.

Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning offers a distinctive gaming experience designed for player enjoyment. Our goal was to provide players with choices and objectives in an environment where an advanced artificial intelligence defends the area. This game delivers a realistic, stealth-focused experience set in an open world. As you navigate our true cause-and-effect system to achieve your objectives, the strategies you employ will have repercussions, and your decisions will ultimately dictate your success or failure.

We're thrilled to bring this game to PlayStation 5!

About Cypress Inheritance

Established in 2012, Cypress Inheritance originated from an idea for a movie, which sparked a series of other ideas and expanded the story. One of the initial concepts was to develop a mobile game app based on the story, leading to the creation of various other products, including a PC game, a VR game, and a board game, among others. These products have all evolved from the original story and are currently undergoing revisions and updates for a higher-quality re-release. We are delighted to be nearing the release of the first book in the Cypress Inheritance series. Despite being a young company, we have built a strong foundation and are enthusiastic about introducing new products.

