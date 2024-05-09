Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning Now Available

Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning, a full stealth action game set in an open-world environment, is now available after several years of complete rebuilding.

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally released in 2014 on PC, Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning faced initial issues and lacked the complete gameplay intended. To rectify this, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up, incorporating the elements originally intended to bring out the story of Cypress Inheritance. This rebuilding process has been time-consuming, but we have worked diligently to ensure the game meets our vision. Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning is now available on PlayStation 5, and the PC version has been updated and available on Steam.

In Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning, players assume the role of Lorna Ritten, the female protagonist. Lorna discovers the existence of her grandfather, Alfred Cypress, whom she had never known. Her family's past has always been a mystery to her. Upon learning of an inheritance, Lorna begins to realize the importance of this discovery, not only to herself but also to others.

View Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning Launch Trailer

Arriving at the secluded island, the setting is both awe-inspiring and slightly daunting. Despite the vastness of the island and the potential dangers that may lurk ahead, she feels a strong sense of intrigue. Although she knows very little about Alfred Cypress, it quickly becomes apparent that he was both eccentric and brilliant. The technology she discovers reflects these traits in many ways. With so much to uncover and little time to do so, she realizes the need to proceed with extreme caution to avoid detection.

Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning - Available on PlayStation 5

Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning offers a distinctive gaming experience designed for player enjoyment. Our goal was to provide players with choices and objectives in an environment where an advanced artificial intelligence defends the area. This game delivers a realistic, stealth-focused experience set in an open world. As you navigate our true cause-and-effect system to achieve your objectives, the strategies you employ will have repercussions, and your decisions will ultimately dictate your success or failure.

We're thrilled to bring this game to PlayStation 5!

