Cypress Lake Recovery Launches First Responder Trauma and Addiction Recovery Program

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Lake Recovery located just North of Houston, TX, is proud to announce the launch of our First Responder Recovery Program. The program takes a trauma-centered approach and uses evidence-based modalities to help treat first responders who suffer from substance use and dual diagnosis.

"I'm proud to have worked with the clinical team at Cypress Lake Recovery to establish a top-notch First Responder Program," says Libby Timmons, M.Ed, LISAC, CEAP, SAP.

Cypress Lake Recovery launches a new First Responder Program for first responders suffering from addiction and dual diagnosis.
Cypress Lake Recovery, located just outside of Houston, TX sits on 52 acres, including a pristine 22 acre lake with four islands.

Cypress Lake Recovery is a residential drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, located on 52 acres, including a pristine 22 acre lake with four islands. The clinical team at Cypress Lake Recovery believes that most addiction and maladaptive coping behaviors are typically rooted in past trauma, particularly with First Responders, and takes a trauma-focused approach to treatment.

The First Responder Program will include research-driven treatment modalities including CBT, DBT, EMDR, Psychodrama, Mindfulness, FS/Internal Family Systems, Gestalt, Attachment Theory, Adlerian Therapy, Experiential Therapy and Equine Assisted Therapy.

The First Responder Program will go one step further by offering trauma-specific sessions and group sessions with other first responders who are on their healing journey.

"We've treated dozens of First Responders and Veterans over the years. Through a clinical collaboration with Libby Timmons, we're able to create an in-depth trauma-focused program, specifically for First Responders and create camaraderie amongst the First Responder community," says Jason Shirley, Executive Director at Cypress Lake Recovery.

Cypress Lake Recovery is also pleased to announce that alongside the launch of their First Responder Program, they are proud to announce in-network-status with Optum United Healthcare and Carelon, formerly Beacon Health.

"We are proud to continue adding more in-network insurance providers and make our program accessible to more people who need treatment. Adding Optum-United Healthcare was a big step in the right direction for us," says Derek Gwaltney, Chief Marketing Officer.

We now accept all the following insurance policies:

  • Optum-United Healthcare
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Magellan Health
  • Cigna
  • Aetna
  • Carelon Health
  • Christus Health

For more information on the First Responder Program or Cypress Lake Recovery, please contact Dan Gilmer at [email protected].

