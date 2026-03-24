Cypress Manors - Launch of brand new Luxury Townhome community

CYPRESS, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Grene Development is proud to unveil Cypress Manors, a boutique rental home community in the heart of Cypress, Texas, thoughtfully designed to promote wellness and serve the area's rapidly growing population.

Cypress Manors

The community features 44 modern, freestanding duplex residences that combine contemporary design with a strong emphasis on lifestyle, nature, and community living. Ideally located, Cypress Manors offers convenient access to top-rated restaurants, retail destinations, and everyday essentials, including H-E-B. The community is also zoned to highly rated Cypress schools and in the vicinity of top tier employers like Methodist and Memorial Hermann.

Unlike traditional build-to-rent communities, Cypress Manor is thoughtfully designed to promote a healthy, active, and connected lifestyle, with curated amenities that elevate everyday living.

Modern High-End Design: Homes feature upscale finishes, open layouts, and tall ceilings for a bright, functional living space.

Homes feature upscale finishes, open layouts, and tall ceilings for a bright, functional living space. Pollinator Paths & Fitness Trails: Walking and jogging paths that promote wellness while supporting native pollinators.

Walking and jogging paths that promote wellness while supporting native pollinators. Calisthenic Zone: Outdoor fitness area with stations for strength training and bodyweight workouts.

Outdoor fitness area with stations for strength training and bodyweight workouts. Private Access to Cypress Creek Trail: Direct access to miles of biking and hiking trails.

Direct access to miles of biking and hiking trails. Pet Challenge Course: A maze of obstacles designed for stimulation and enrichment for furry companions.

A maze of obstacles designed for stimulation and enrichment for furry companions. Zen Garden with Labyrinth: A serene space for reflection and meditative walks, rooted in global traditions of healing and mindfulness.

The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath homes are designed for modern living, featuring 12-foot ceilings, chef-style kitchens with full appliance packages, luxurious bath fixtures, and smart home technology upgrades. Each unit also includes a private backyard, perfect for relaxation or entertainment.

"Residents today seek communities that support wellness and well-designed spaces both indoors and out," said AG Gupt, President of Alexander Grene Development. "Cypress Manor is a place where neighbors can connect, fitness is celebrated, and shared values create a vibrant living experience."

Cypress Manor is now open for leasing and is filling up fast with strong interest from those relocating to Cypress. Leasing inquiries can be made at [email protected]

About Alexander Grene Development

Alexander Grene Development specializes in creating innovative, community-focused residential and commercial projects. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, the company aims to enhance the lives of its residents while fostering a sense of belonging and wellness.

SOURCE Alexander Grene Developers