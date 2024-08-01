Cypress Systems, Inc. Relaunches as Cypress Minerals with Bold New Brand Identity and Vision for Strategic Growth

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Systems, Inc. today announced its brand relaunch as Cypress Minerals. The brand relaunch includes updates to the logo, website, social media, materials and campaigns. Cypress Minerals will continue its legacy in producing resilient minerals, offering only the highest quality mineralized yeasts and 100% fully-reacted chelated minerals.

"Our name change and brand identity update better reflects who we are and what we do for the industry," said Cypress President and COO Michelle Martin. "We've been pioneers in resilient minerals since 1995, and as we've done since our founding, we will continue to deliver the most resilient, optimal forms of these essential nutrients."

Nutrition Business Journal reported the global mineral supplement market size in 2023 at $3.26 billion USD. Minerals are critical nutrients for keeping bones, muscles, heart and brain in optimal condition. Cypress Minerals supplies resilient macrominerals and trace minerals, both of which are essential for human health.

"Minerals can sometimes be considered to be commodities, but Cypress Resilient Minerals are different. Cypress Minerals new logo and brand identity were inspired by the relationship between minerals and the body," said Cypress President and COO Michelle Martin. "This design reflects how the minerals are absorbed and used by the body. It symbolizes our commitment to providing high quality resilient minerals that build the roots of life."

Cypress will be rolling out new marketing campaigns throughout the year to support the brand relaunch. Cypress also continues its business for good heritage by donating 1% of all sales to causes supporting women and children. For more information about Cypress Minerals and to view the new branding, visit CypressMinerals.com.

About Cypress Minerals

Since its inception in 1995, Cypress Minerals has been committed to providing resilient minerals that are highly bioavailable and easily absorbed by the body. Cypress Resilient Minerals™ are organically bound to ensure optimal absorption, superior performance, and powerful nutrition. By transforming minerals into their organic, live form of Resilient Minerals, Cypress ensures they deliver the essential building blocks for a strong and healthy foundation, promoting resilience and overall well-being. Cypress is also committed to being a business for good and donates 1% of all sales to programs that support women and children. Learn more at CypressMinerals.com.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, VP of Global Communications & Business Development

+1-630-923-0211 | [email protected]

SOURCE Cypress Minerals