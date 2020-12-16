Cypress.io Raises $40M in Series B to Deliver the Next Era of Software Testing

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress.io, the leading automated testing framework, today announced it has closed a $40M Series B funding. Cypress will use the proceeds to help companies accelerate the velocity and quality of their web and JavaScript-based applications.

The Series B was led by OpenView Venture Partners , with participation from existing investors including Bessemer Venture Partners and Las Olas Venture Capital , and new investors including Battery Ventures , Sapphire Ventures and Stripes . OpenView is an expansion stage venture firm focused on helping build software companies into market leaders including DataDog, Instructure, Expensify, and Calendly.

In order to remain competitive, companies have adopted automated testing to accelerate the velocity and quality of their software. Developers use Cypress to "Shift Left", which is essential for enabling the fast, bug-free releases companies need to deliver the continuous innovation required by their users.

"Software defines the speed at which business can deliver change and innovation," said Drew Lanham, CEO at Cypress.io. "This is why companies of all sizes and industries have adopted Cypress to help build better software faster. Cypress is thrilled to accelerate our ability to innovate and ship new features to delight our users and customers."

Cypress will expand its open source products by offering developers the ability to write all forms of tests - unit, component, integration, and end-to-end. The Cypress Dashboard will orchestrate and unify the results from all testing types, providing objective quality metrics, actionable insights, and a comprehensive debugging experience for developers, QA engineers, and management to continuously measure and improve software quality.

"Cypress came to our attention more than two years ago when we noticed both their impressive traction and how much developers loved their product," said Blake Bartlett, partner at OpenView. "In the time since, they've shown how a strong product-led strategy can quickly make a company into a category leader with a customer base that spans the globe—and they're just getting started. We are big believers in Cypress's vision to define and drive this next era of software testing and couldn't be more excited to partner with the team on this journey."

As part of the financing, Cypress.io is hiring across product, development, developer experience, data science, success, technical account management, community support, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.cypress.io/jobs/ .

Cypress is a leading automated testing platform that provides developers and QA engineers with a better, faster, more reliable way to test anything that runs in a browser. Cypress makes writing, running and debugging tests easy for hundreds of thousands of developers worldwide, including engineering and QA teams from Disney, Slack, GoFundMe, Shopify, PayPal, Betterment, GitHub, NBA, Wayfair, and more. For more information visit cypress.io.

Founded in 2006, OpenView Venture Partners is a venture capital firm investing globally in business software companies. With a mission to improve people's working lives, OpenView's focused investment approach across sector and stage enables the firm to identify and partner with category leading business software companies. The firm's focus extends to operational excellence through its dedicated expansion team working with portfolio companies on go-to-market, sales and marketing, product led growth, talent, and corporate development. The firm is based in Boston and has $1.5 billion in total capital under management. For more information, please visit https://openviewpartners.com/ .

