Cypris Announces Partnership with Techolution

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypris, an online marketplace and search engine for patents, has officially announced a partnership with, Techolution, the #3 IT System Development company on the most recent INC 500 list. Techolution provided Cypris with engineering support and product development guidance as Cypris was taken from a transformative idea to an active platform. Cypris's core offering, ipcypris.com, was launched on October 1st of last year and is currently accessible to the public. The site has already received over 600 listed patents from 6 Universities and various research institutions.

A Little About Cypris

Steve Hafif, founder and CEO of Cypris, designed the platform to fill the widened gap that exists within the IP landscape. The lack of innovative tools and design-friendly platforms for marketing valuable patents within their respective fields has plagued innovation. The large majority of patents are left dormant, creating legal bottlenecks to innovation. Cypris allows patent owners, whether they be universities, individuals or organizations to release the bottleneck that their patent is enforcing, by offering their innovation for sale or license.

In addition to a traditional marketplace, Cypris is actively creating mass-market tools in patent grant monitoring & analytic services to help negate the lack of transparency that exists within the patent market. Underrepresented universities & organizations can now have access to the same innovative tools that, until now, only 1% of the market controlled.

Industry Pioneers at Heart

Tackling this feat requires a unique set of skills in technical development, design and rapid iterations. Techolution's unique skillset in AI and data organization makes them a perfect fit for Cypris' needs. Steve Hafif comments, "Techolution's commitment to thinking 'outside-of-the-box' from the very first meeting, coupled with their unique expertise in building high-quality technology products gave me and the rest of the Cypris team confidence that we had found the right partner". He goes on to say, "As we progressed through the development stages, the synergy between our teams was evident. As two innovation-driven companies, we both understand the magnitude and potential impact of Cypris, both in and outside of the IP landscape."

What's On The Horizon

In the coming months, Cypris has plans to expand its current artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities on Cypris. Techolution will be collaborating closely with the Cypris team members to further enhance the platform's search engine and marketplace functionality. Furthermore, additional platform features are being developed and new technologies are being considered to boost the site's user experience and to provide patent owners and researchers with more powerful tools.

Techolution's CEO and President, Luv Tulsidas, is excited for the future developments of Cypris, which are currently in the pipeline. "We have only scratched the surface on the value Cypris can deliver to its users and the platform has already generated significant traction since its October launch. We are honored to be on this journey with the Cypris team and we look forward to a fruitful technology partnership as we begin 2020."

About Cypris:

Cypris' core offering is ipcypris.com , an innovative platform that combines a specialized assignee and inventor search engine with a patent marketplace. Cypris combines modern techniques in design, data analytics, and machine learning to present patent listings to relevant potential buyers and licensees. Over time, Cypris intends to bring additional patent assets from the academic sector to the fore, along with patent listings supplied by leading technology companies and inventors.

About Techolution:

Techolution is a next-gen, business technology consultancy headquartered in New York City with offices in India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Mauritius. They specialize in building and implementing managed services and solutions for customers looking to digitally transform their business, whether they are at the beginning or further along their digital transformation journey. Our team of IT professionals possesses significant expertise in the areas of Cloud Migration and Automation, Internet of Things, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and CX/UX optimization. We apply our business and technical knowledge to help clients enhance their existing work processes and infrastructure to secure new efficiencies, boost productivity and increase company-wide cost-effectiveness. Given the current and ever-evolving digital landscape, Techolution delivers to customers both tangible business value in the present and the future. Learn more at techolution.com



