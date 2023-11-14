Cyprium Announces SBIC License and Initial Fund Closing

News provided by

Cyprium Partners

14 Nov, 2023, 07:07 ET

CLEVELAND and NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprium Partners (Cyprium) announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the firm's application for a Small Business Investment Corporation (SBIC) license. Cyprium's new SBIC fund, which held an initial closing last month, will allow the firm to extend its non-control investment strategy to lower middle market companies that have significant economic impact within their communities and surrounding regions but often limited access to institutional investors.

The SBIC program was created in 1958 with the goal of increasing access to capital for American small businesses working in cooperation with professionally managed investment funds. Licensed SBIC funds can leverage their privately raised capital with debt from the SBA, allowing them to increase the size and impact of their investments. 

"We enjoyed working with the team at SBA through the licensing process and are excited to begin serving the needs of small businesses throughout the country," said Dan Kessler, Partner at Cyprium. "This SBIC program's mission aligns with our firm's culture as a non-control investor, providing debt and equity capital along with strategic guidance to companies across a broad spectrum of industries."

Cyprium's SBIC fund will target investments of $5 to $15 million structured as subordinated debt, preferred equity and minority common equity in founder, family, management and entrepreneur-owned companies with $4 to $10 million of EBITDA. Cyprium will continue investing in companies generating greater than $10 million of EBITDA through its non-SBIC investment vehicles.

About Cyprium Partners

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $5 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $4 million or more of EBITDA. Over the last 25 years, the team has deployed $1.9 billion in 99 platform investments. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at cyprium.com

Contact

Karen Heise

Telephone

216-453-4526

Cell

440-476-7637

Email

[email protected]

Website

www.cyprium.com

SOURCE Cyprium Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.