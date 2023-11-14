Cyprium Announces SBIC License and Initial Fund Closing

CLEVELAND and NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprium Partners (Cyprium) announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the firm's application for a Small Business Investment Corporation (SBIC) license. Cyprium's new SBIC fund, which held an initial closing last month, will allow the firm to extend its non-control investment strategy to lower middle market companies that have significant economic impact within their communities and surrounding regions but often limited access to institutional investors.

The SBIC program was created in 1958 with the goal of increasing access to capital for American small businesses working in cooperation with professionally managed investment funds. Licensed SBIC funds can leverage their privately raised capital with debt from the SBA, allowing them to increase the size and impact of their investments.

"We enjoyed working with the team at SBA through the licensing process and are excited to begin serving the needs of small businesses throughout the country," said Dan Kessler, Partner at Cyprium. "This SBIC program's mission aligns with our firm's culture as a non-control investor, providing debt and equity capital along with strategic guidance to companies across a broad spectrum of industries."

Cyprium's SBIC fund will target investments of $5 to $15 million structured as subordinated debt, preferred equity and minority common equity in founder, family, management and entrepreneur-owned companies with $4 to $10 million of EBITDA. Cyprium will continue investing in companies generating greater than $10 million of EBITDA through its non-SBIC investment vehicles.

About Cyprium Partners

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $5 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $4 million or more of EBITDA. Over the last 25 years, the team has deployed $1.9 billion in 99 platform investments. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at cyprium.com

Contact Karen Heise Telephone 216-453-4526 Cell 440-476-7637 Email [email protected] Website www.cyprium.com

