Cyprium Completes Minority Investment in Remprex

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprium Partners, a private equity firm focused on non-controlling investments in the middle-market, has completed a new subordinated debt and preferred equity investment in Remprex to recapitalize the company's balance sheet and fund the acquisition of Technical Services International, Inc. ("TSI").

Remprex, headquartered outside Chicago, Illinois, provides terminal operations and access control solutions to Class I intermodal rail terminals and distribution centers across North America. Access control solutions include installation, maintenance and operation of automated gate systems and related technology infrastructure. Terminal operations include loading, unloading, and management of intermodal containers and automotive units.

"The Remprex acquisition of TSI is consistent with the company's strategy of becoming more meaningful to the Class I railroads," said Cindy Babitt, a Partner with Cyprium. "The acquisition of TSI complements the numerous offerings Remprex already provides to the Class I intermodal yards and the combined entity should provide for better more efficient service. We are proud to support Remprex in this acquisition."

"We are very pleased to have Cyprium as a financial partner to Remprex", said Remy Diebes, CEO of the company. Mr. Diebes continued to say, "Remprex is a growth company. In addition to providing capital to support our growth we look forward to working collaboratively with the team at Cyprium Partners and expect that we will benefit greatly from their insight and perspective as we continue to build Remprex."

About Cyprium Partners

Cyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm focused on non-controlling investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain a controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium provides common equity, preferred stock, subordinated debt, or any combination thereof, offering flexibility and increasing the certainty of close.

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $10 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $8 million or more of EBITDA. Since the late 90s, our team has invested over $1.7 billion in 94 platform investments. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at cyprium.com.

