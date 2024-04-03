CYREBRO Collaborates with Google Cloud to Deliver Faster, More Precise MDR Capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYREBRO , an ML-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, has collaborated with Google Cloud to design a precision-guided security data lake and detection engine to provide clients quality threat insights and fast response capabilities. By harnessing the power of Google Cloud's big data and machine learning capabilities, CYREBRO significantly decreases mean time to detect (MTTD), reducing false-negative and false-positive rates. Investigations triggered by ML-based algorithms allow SOC analysts to better focus on the most relevant security threats, shorten mean time to respond (MTTR) and reduce business risk.

Key New Benefits

Time-to-value (TTV) of mere hours allowing clients to easily and quickly connect systems to CYREBRO

Worldwide data localization to support clients' ever-changing regulatory requirements

Ability to directly query log sources within milliseconds

The collaboration will also allow CYREBRO users going forward to generate customized reports according to their needs, or leverage LLM to perform complex queries directly in the platform.

"CYREBRO's collaboration with Google Cloud has brought a new level of performance to our MDR solution, delivering high precision detection and response," said CYREBRO Co-Founder and CEO Nadav Arbel. "With our enhanced machine learning capabilities, CYREBRO users and channel partners can benefit from a robust infrastructure that will evolve to continuously serve their needs in the future."

"Google Cloud is committed to providing advanced cloud technology and big data solutions to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape," said Google Cloud Customer Engineer Manager Amit Einav. "This collaboration is a testament to the synergy between cloud computing and advanced machine learning, enabling CYREBRO to offer unparalleled threat detection and response capabilities to ensure businesses are protected with the most sophisticated tools available."

Utilizing advanced proprietary technology and a team of highly skilled experts, CYREBRO offers a unique blend of strategic monitoring, detection optimization, threat research, and threat intelligence. The company doubled its client base year-over-year in 2023, serving hundreds of clients and dozens of channel partners within North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC.

About CYREBRO

CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution that rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats. CYREBRO's capabilities cover strategic monitoring and detection, optimization/threat research, threat hunting and threat intelligence which are augmented with incident response and forensic investigations. Backed with more than 1,500 constantly optimized detection algorithms, CYREBRO monitors numerous companies facing a wide variety of risks and attacks to shorten mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). CYREBRO is vendor-neutral and easily connects to hundreds of different tools and systems, delivering time-to-value within hours. To learn more, visit www.cyrebro.io .

