Cyren Channel Director Honored as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Year

"We are excited to see Denise Ahrens recognized as one of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel," said Dan Maier, vice president of marketing at Cyren. "Cyren's SaaS web and email security products are poised to dramatically disrupt the traditional security market, and a critical piece of this strategy is growing and enabling the right type of partner base in order to accelerate market adoption. Denise is a proven leader in the IT channel, bringing energy, dedication and deep expertise to help Cyren deliver on this global channel vision."

"I am extremely proud to be a part of this list and to be recognized alongside many talented, hardworking, incredible women," Ahrens said. "I want to thank CRN for this honor and look forward to representing the women in the channel."

CRN editors selected executives from vendors, distributors, solution providers and others, recognizing their role in driving channel growth and innovation. The full 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in an upcoming issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/wotc.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

Ahrens brings more 25 years of experience and previously held channel leadership positions at Forcepoint and AMD.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud internet security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks and data loss every day. Cyren (NASDAQ and TASE: CYRN) delivers fast time to protection from cyber threats with award-winning security as a service for web, email, sandboxing, and DNS for enterprises, and embedded threat intelligence solutions for security vendors and service providers.

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved

