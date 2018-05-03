Cyren Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

MCLEAN, Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) today announced it will release its first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 before U.S. markets open.
The company will also host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Israel Time) on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
|
US:
|
1-800-289-0438
|
Israel:
|
1-80-921-2883
|
International:
|
1-323-794-2423
The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129687.
For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until June 5, 2018. To access the replay, the U.S. dial in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the non-U.S. dial in number is 1-412-317-6671. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 8346828. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.
About Cyren
More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud internet security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ and TASE: CYRN) delivers fast time to protection from cyber threats with award-winning security as a service for web, email, sandboxing, and DNS for enterprises, and embedded threat intelligence solutions for security vendors and service providers. Customers like Google, Microsoft and Check Point are just a few of the businesses that depend on Cyren every day to power their security. Learn more at www.cyren.com.
Blog: blog.cyren.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyrenWeb
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc or twitter.com/cyren_ir
Company Contact:
Mike Myshrall, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
mike.myshrall@cyren.com
Media Contact:
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
+1.281.444.1590
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyren-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-for-tuesday-may-22-2018-300641784.html
SOURCE Cyren
Share this article