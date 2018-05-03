US: 1-800-289-0438 Israel: 1-80-921-2883 International: 1-323-794-2423

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129687.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until June 5, 2018. To access the replay, the U.S. dial in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the non-U.S. dial in number is 1-412-317-6671. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 8346828. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud internet security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ and TASE: CYRN) delivers fast time to protection from cyber threats with award-winning security as a service for web, email, sandboxing, and DNS for enterprises, and embedded threat intelligence solutions for security vendors and service providers. Customers like Google, Microsoft and Check Point are just a few of the businesses that depend on Cyren every day to power their security. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Company Contact:

Mike Myshrall, CFO

Cyren

+1.703.760.3320

mike.myshrall@cyren.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

+1.281.444.1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyren-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-for-tuesday-may-22-2018-300641784.html

SOURCE Cyren

