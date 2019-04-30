Cyren Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for Wednesday, May 15, 2019

MCLEAN, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) today announced it will release its first quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 before U.S. markets open.

The company will also host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Israel Time) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

US: 1-877-407-0312 Israel: 1-80-940-6247 International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/cyren20190515.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until May 29, 2019. To access the replay, the U.S. dial in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13690390. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with award-winning email security, cloud sandboxing and DNS filtering services for business, and threat intelligence solutions for service providers and security vendors like Microsoft, Google and Check Point. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

