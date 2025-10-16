CYRIN has Created New and Improved Lightweight "Containers", Such as Docker Containers for CYRIN

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture Technology Corporation through their CYRIN cybersecurity platform now supports lightweight "containers", such as Docker containers, alongside full virtual machines and exercises.

Containers provide several new concepts and capabilities for cyber ranges. These possibilities include:

CYRIN CYRIN - Proven Security and Training for Mission Critical Systems

Rapid Environment Provisioning:

Containers allow for quick deployment of complex, isolated environments, making it easier to spin up and tear down many diverse attack and defense simulations in a cyber range.

Containers allow for quick deployment of complex, isolated environments, making it easier to spin up and tear down many diverse attack and defense simulations in a cyber range. Resource Optimization:

Cyber ranges can run more experiments concurrently by leveraging the lightweight nature of containers, allowing more applications to operate on a single physical server or VM host.

Cyber ranges can run more experiments concurrently by leveraging the lightweight nature of containers, allowing more applications to operate on a single physical server or VM host. Consistent Testing Environments:

By packaging applications with their dependencies, containers eliminate configuration conflicts, ensuring that test environments accurately reflect production environments.

CYRIN has committed to bringing new developments and training opportunities to the cyber community. The advent of Docker Container is just one element of the continuous and rigorous development efforts keep CYRIN at the forefront of new and innovative ways to train and teach cybersecurity. Inexpensive, easy-to-use and tailored to your schedule, the CYRIN virtual cybersecurity cyber range is your entry to the world of cybersecurity. To learn more about our content visit the CYRIN catalog page.

The Team

ATC-NY, based in Ithaca, NY, is the cybersecurity division of Architecture Technology Corporation, and responsible for CYRIN development. They work with numerous commercial, educational and government agencies, including the Department of Defense, who helped support the effort to develop CYRIN. To see more visit https://cyrin.atcorp.com/

About Architecture Technology Corporation

Architecture Technology Corporation (ATCorp) is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN. ATCorp specializes in advanced research and software-intensive solutions for complex problems in Information Security, Cybersecurity, Enterprise-Scale Network Computing, AI, and Machine Learning. To read more about their products and services, visit ATCorp at https://www.atcorp.com

Contact:

Paul ONeill

508-588-4448

[email protected]

SOURCE Architecture Technology Corporation