CyrusOne and Eolian Partner to Enable Rapid Deployment of 200 Megawatt Data Center Campus in Fort Worth, Texas

Innovative Use of Existing Transmission Infrastructure Accelerates Data Center Deployment

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyrusOne and Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian") today announced a collaborative infrastructure deployment for a new data center campus, DFW7, currently under construction in Fort Worth, Texas, that will provide new digital infrastructure capacity for hyperscaler and enterprise companies. By leveraging existing high-voltage transmission infrastructure and substation capacity adjacent to DFW7, CyrusOne and Eolian have achieved accelerated time-to-market for the strategic site. This innovative collaboration co-locates large-scale data center capacity at an existing grid-scale battery energy storage site.

In 2023, having developed and operated battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the US, Eolian identified an opportunity for CyrusOne to deploy new data center capacity at an accelerated rate by utilizing existing high-voltage infrastructure at Chisholm Grid, a 100MW BESS site seven miles northwest of downtown Fort Worth that began commercial operations in the ERCOT market in 2021. The companies then collaborated on a novel structure, enabling CyrusOne to break ground in April 2025 with an approach focused on optimizing the use of existing grid infrastructure and substations and compressing the timeline for datacenter deployment in one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets in the country.

"Our customers' continued growth drives demand for new capacity. Leveraging the existing infrastructure at the Fort Worth campus enables CyrusOne to deliver large-scale capacity to customers beginning in 2026," said Eric Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of CyrusOne. "CyrusOne is accelerating time-to-market for our customers by working creatively with Eolian as an established energy project developer and operator with existing sites in locations that would be difficult to replicate."

Eolian introduced the Fort Worth industrial campus to CyrusOne based on its operational experience at the BESS facility and its early identification of the substation as a key piece of infrastructure for load growth in the region. As part of this transaction with CyrusOne, Eolian will modernize and upgrade one of Texas' first utility-scale BESS systems while the existing infrastructure will provide energy supply to the initial phases of digital infrastructure.

"This project is about problem-solving— using existing infrastructure intelligently to deliver speed to power and speed to datacenter growth," said Aaron Zubaty, Chief Executive Officer of Eolian. "By developing flexible capacity resources at highly networked grid locations, we can enable hyperscale growth without duplicating facilities, expanding transmission, or utilizing additional industrial real estate. This is exactly how the grid should evolve — efficiently, quickly, and in direct response to real load growth. Projects like DFW7 prove that the fastest path forward is not necessarily only to construct transmission infrastructure, but also first to more efficiently use what we have already built."

The result of this collaboration is a forward-looking campus designed to support AI-driven compute growth, data center deployment, and long-term grid reliability in North Texas. The Fort Worth site represents another model for accelerating the co-location of digital infrastructure at existing electrical grid infrastructure.

About Eolian

Eolian operates a growing portfolio of battery energy storage projects and develops and invests in clean energy and co-located large load projects across the US. For over 20 years, Eolian's founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of nearly 30 GW of operating or under-construction energy storage, solar, and wind generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees and funds that are managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a BlackRock company and leading global infrastructure investor. For more information, follow Eolian on LinkedIn , Youtube or visit www.eolianenergy.com .

.About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center owner, developer and operator, delivering sophisticated digital infrastructure solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates over 55 data centers across the United States, Europe, and Japan. Specializing in comprehensive solutions for hyperscale and enterprise companies, CyrusOne enables customers to align with their unique business and sustainability goals, catering to the complex needs of AI-driven applications and services workloads. CyrusOne's data centers offer unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. CyrusOne delivers tailored build-to-suit, colocation, and interconnection solutions that meet the evolving digital needs of its customers. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com .

CyrusOne Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the deployment timeline and capacity of the DFW7 data center campus. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially due to factors such as construction timelines, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other risks. CyrusOne undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Eolian, L.P.