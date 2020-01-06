CYRx MD Announces New Hair Care Product Line

Dr. Cyr started research on his skincare line two years ago in an effort to alleviate the concerns many of his post-operative patients had regarding scarring after surgery. From there the company evolved into a full-service skincare line designed to address the most common and stubborn conditions affecting the skin: Melasma/Sun Damage, Aging, Acne, and Scarring. It began in an effort to treat his wife suffering from sun damage/melasma and his children suffering from teenage acne.

The products are medical-grade, cruelty free, dermatology tested and free of many of the commonly known irritants such as parabens and sulfate.

"I created this skincare line for my family and patients so efficacy and safety were my primary focus. Not only are they scientifically-formulated and medical-grade but they are also free of common irritants, chemicals, and allergens so nearly everyone can enjoy the benefits of quality skincare products." ~Dr Steven J. Cyr

The addition of his hair regrowth system includes:

Hair Stimulating Shampoo - Creates a clean and healthy environment for hair regrowth and restoration. Adds fullness to thin, lifeless hair by expanding the shaft of individual hair follicles, leaving the hair with healthy body, volume and shine. Gentle enough for daily use.

Hair Stimulating Conditioner - Nourishing, Panthenol-rich formulation reinforces follicle roots to prevent breakage, building fullness and body to thinning hair.

Hair Regrowth Serum - Contains brandMD®'s HRS-10, a biomimetic peptide combined with red clover extract rich in Biochanin A. This advanced formula supports the scalp's natural microcirculation to create healthy conditions for new hair growth.

Rapid Grow Eyelash Serum - Clinically proven system utilizing a unique peptide complex, rich in Biochanin A, promotes thicker, fuller and more luscious lashes with results visible in just 2 weeks of regular use.

The roll out of his hair regrowth system is slated for January 2020.

Cover model for the products is Alayah Benavides, former Miss Texas and currently starring in ABC's The Bachelor. LeAnn Cyr, CEO of CYRx MD Skincare, states that she chose Alayah because of "her long-standing reputation in the community and the charitable work that she has done to help educate our youth on the importance of literacy, in addition to her work to help fund literacy initiatives."

For more information about Dr Steven Cyr, our hair care line, or any of CYRx's other products, please visit www.cyrmdskincare.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Rocha

(210) 232-7999

info@cyrmdskincare.com

