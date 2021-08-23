CYRx MD's CEO LeAnn Cyr Signs Stemtox Co-Branding Agreement

Dr. Cyr is a dual fellowship-trained cosmetic surgeon who developed the groundbreaking technique, OrthoSculpt, that allows for anatomically correct high-definition liposuction around the muscular anatomy. His background training in orthopedics gave him the foundation necessary to develop this much sought-after procedure.

LeAnn Cyr is the CEO and founder of CYRx MD brand, which originated in San Antonio Texas, and includes the skincare, nutrition, and cosmetic surgery lines of business. She has been in the medical field for 20 years focusing on business development and marketing.

More information can be found on CYRx MD at www.cyrmd.com and Stemtox Products at www.stemtox.com, and Rodeo Cosmetics at 335 N Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, CA.

