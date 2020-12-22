Cysiv Announces Sales Collaboration with SADA for SOC-as-a-Service

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cysiv , an innovator in the field of security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service, today announced a collaboration with SADA, a leading global business and technology consultancy and Google Cloud Premier Partner. SADA will now collaborate with Cysiv to help their customers modernize their security operations, and simplify the security of their cloud workloads.

Cysiv 24/7 SOC-as-a-Service helps organizations accelerate their cloud modernization and application development initiatives by addressing important security and compliance priorities. It combines the people, technology and processes needed to quickly and confidently detect, investigate, hunt for and respond to actionable threats. And it ensures all workloads are automatically detected and instantly provisioned with the appropriate security controls and policies, regardless of the environment: on-premises, Google Cloud, multi-cloud, container or serverless.

"We're excited to be partnering with SADA, one of the leading Google Cloud partners and cloud services providers, working closely with them to provide additional security and compliance solutions to their customers," said Cysiv CEO and co-founder Partha Panda. "This partnership essentially extends our Google Cloud co-sell relationship to one of the most successful and effective Google Cloud channel partners."

Security is a shared responsibility, and Cysiv's capabilities complement Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, storage, services and communications, with important measures that will further ensure customer's sensitive data, workloads and IT environment are adequately protected from cyberattacks and insider threats, while meeting compliance requirements.

According to Gartner1 "Through 2024, workloads that leverage the programmability of cloud infrastructure to improve security protection will demonstrate improved compliance and at least 60% fewer security incidents than those in traditional data centers."

In order to detect and respond to cyber threats, organizations must be able to collect, store, continuously monitor, and query and analyze a massive volume of security telemetry and other relevant contextual and infrastructure data for indicators of compromise, indicators of attack, and other threats. Doing this at scale, cost-effectively, is only possible via a cloud-native next-gen security information and event management (SIEM) system that fully leverages data science and automation, and that is operated by a team of experts.

"Security is a top priority for our customers, as we help them migrate to Google Cloud and develop custom applications," said, Miles Ward, CTO of SADA, the 2019 and 2018 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year. "Cysiv's cloud and data-centric approach to security operations, delivered as a service, will help further accelerate business transformation for our customers."

Cysiv SOC-as-a-Service will appeal to security and operations teams at organizations of all sizes and stages of cloud adoption, and particularly those dealing with cyber skill shortages, a remote workforce, alert fatigue, and hiring and resource constraints.

To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com/google-cloud .

1 Gartner "How to Make Cloud More Secure Than Your Own Data Center," Neil MacDonald, Tom Croll, 9 October 2019

About Cysiv

Cysiv provides security operations center (SOC)-as-a-Service to organizations and service providers that need advanced, 24/7 cyber threat detection and response for on-premise, cloud, container and serverless environments. Cysiv uniquely combines its cloud-native, co-managed, next-gen SIEM platform, with vendor-agnostic telemetry, advanced data science, actionable cyber intel, experts that operate as an extension to your team, and a managed security product stack, and delivers them as a service, with simple, consumption-based monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com .

