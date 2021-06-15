Cysiv Launches SOC-as-a-Service on Google Cloud Marketplace

Customers can now buy Cysiv SOC-as-a-Service on Google Cloud Marketplace, and retire their Google Cloud committed spend. Tweet this

The service can monitor campus, remote, datacenter, multi-cloud and IoT/OT environments, and provides extensive data integration and threat detection coverage for Google Cloud services. It can be operational in a few weeks, and is delivered with simple, predictable and flexible billing, and without professional services fees.

The service is equally well-suited to enterprises that don't have an existing SOC or SIEM, as well as to enterprises that have a fully functioning SOC or an existing MSSP relationship, but want to improve its efficiency, effectiveness or reach.

"We're very pleased to be able to make our SOCaaS available to enterprises via Google Cloud Marketplace," said Partha Panda, Cysiv CEO & co-founder. "This eliminates the frustrations and delays that organizations typically face when procuring a service like this, and is part of our commitment to democratizing access to essential security analytics and monitoring services, regardless of an organization's size, SOC maturity, location or IT environment."

Cysiv Command, the multi-tenant SOC platform is built on Google Cloud and provides the foundation for Cysiv SOCaaS. It is massively scalable, and can be co-managed by customers, providing full transparency. Command combines essential technologies—including SIEM, data lake, data science, user entity behavior analytics (UEBA), security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), threat intelligence platform (TIP), case management, and persona-based dashboards—into a single, unified SaaS. And it eliminates the cost and complexity of deploying, integrating and managing an on-premises SOC technology stack.

Cysiv SOCaaS reduces cyber risk, improves the operational efficiency and maturity of a SOC, and addresses key challenges enterprises struggle with, including:

Cloud security : difficulty monitoring threats targeting cloud workloads (SaaS/IaaS)

: difficulty monitoring threats targeting cloud workloads (SaaS/IaaS) Alert fatigue : too much time spent investigating low fidelity alerts and false positives

: too much time spent investigating low fidelity alerts and false positives SIEM frustration : ineffective, expensive, outdated solutions, or lack of 24/7 monitoring

: ineffective, expensive, outdated solutions, or lack of 24/7 monitoring Technology frustration : too many SOC point solutions that aren't integrated

: too many SOC point solutions that aren't integrated Expertise : difficulty finding and retaining cyber experts

: difficulty finding and retaining cyber experts Cost & complexity: high cost and complexity of building and operating a 24/7 SOC

"As security has become a key business priority for organizations, there is an increased need for solutions that provide confidence and security throughout an organization's cloud journey," said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace. "We're pleased to have Cysiv SOC-as-a-Service available on the Google Cloud Marketplace to deliver the essential security monitoring services our customers need throughout their digital transformations."

Availability and Pricing

Cysiv SOCaaS is available immediately on Google Cloud Marketplace, with pricing beginning at USD $2600 per month for organizations with up to 250 entities (users and/or servers). Contact Cysiv ([email protected]) for pricing over 250 entities, which will be served via Google Cloud Marketplace Private Offers.

About Cysiv

Cysiv security operations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS) helps reduce cyber risk by accelerating and improving the process of detecting, investigating and responding to actionable threats across the complete IT environment (campus, work-from-home, SaaS products, datacenter and cloud). Cysiv combines its cloud-native, data science- and automation-driven next-gen SIEM platform with vendor-agnostic data support, comprehensive cyber intel and remote experts—including data scientists, data engineers, security analysts, and threat hunters and researchers—who operate as a seamless extension to IT/security teams. All of this is delivered as a service with simple, predictable and flexible monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com.

SOURCE Cysiv Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cysiv.com

