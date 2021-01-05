Cysiv Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Managed Security Services

Cysiv's cloud-native SOC-as-a-Service addresses key security operations challenges many organizations are experiencing. Tweet this

"We have invested heavily over the past four years in delivering an advanced cloud-native threat detection and response service that addresses the big data, staffing, technology and other security operations challenges that many organizations are experiencing," said Partha Panda, CEO of Cysiv. "To us, being named by Gartner as a Representative Security Pure-Play Vendor reinforces our solution's value to customers."

According to Gartner1, "By 2025, 50% of organizations will allow third parties to go beyond pure monitoring for security breaches but also provide mitigation using remotely accessible security technologies, up from 15% today."

About Cysiv

Cysiv provides security operations center (SOC)-as-a-Service to organizations and service providers that need advanced, 24/7 cyber threat detection and remediation for on-premise, cloud, container and serverless environments. Cysiv uniquely combines its cloud-native, co-managed, next-gen SIEM platform, with vendor-agnostic telemetry, advanced data science, actionable cyber intel, experts that operate as an extension to your team, and a managed security product stack, and delivers them as a service, with simple, consumption-based monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com .

