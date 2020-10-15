Cysiv Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cysiv Inc., a leading provider of security operations center (SOC)-as-a-Service, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner1 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report, which states, "MDR services offer turnkey threat detection and response via modern, remotely delivered, 24/7 security operations center capabilities and technology."

Cysiv SOC-as-a-Service delivers all of the capabilities of an MDR service, while also being data-source- and vendor-agnostic (endpoints, workloads, cloud, applications and infrastructure) for more comprehensive threat monitoring, providing active response capabilities, a managed, cloud-native, next-gen security information and event management (SIEM), and an optional managed product stack.

"We have invested heavily over the past four years in delivering an advanced cloud-native threat detection and response service that addresses the security operations frustrations that many organizations are experiencing," said Partha Panda, CEO of Cysiv. "To us, being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value to customers."

According to Gartner1, "By 2025, 50% of organizations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment capabilities."

A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cysiv

Cysiv provides security operations center (SOC)-as-a-Service to organizations and service providers that need advanced, 24/7 cyber threat detection and remediation for on-premise, cloud, container and serverless environments. Cysiv uniquely combines its cloud-native, co-managed, next-gen SIEM platform, with vendor-agnostic telemetry, advanced data science, actionable cyber intel, experts that operate as an extension to your team, and a managed security product stack, and delivers them as a service, with simple, consumption-based monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com .

