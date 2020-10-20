Cysiv Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Growth

"We're very proud to be partnering with Google Cloud and to be working with their sales organization," said Cysiv CEO Partha Panda. "Our SOC-as-a-Service combines the technology, data science and automation, threat intelligence and experts necessary to quickly and efficiently monitor enterprise telemetry from both on-premise and multi-cloud environments, to detect, triage and remediate actionable threats."

Security is a shared responsibility, and Cysiv's capabilities complement Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, storage, services and communications, with important measures that will further ensure customer's sensitive data, workloads and IT environment are adequately protected from cyberattacks and insider threats, while meeting compliance requirements.

According to Gartner1 "Through 2024, workloads that leverage the programmability of cloud infrastructure to improve security protection will demonstrate improved compliance and at least 60% fewer security incidents than those in traditional data centers."

In order to detect and respond to cyber threats, organizations must be able to collect, store, continuously monitor, and query and analyze a massive volume of security telemetry and other relevant contextual and infrastructure data for indicators of compromise, indicators of attack, and other threats. Doing this at scale, cost-effectively, is only possible via a cloud-native next-gen security information and event management (SIEM) system that fully leverages data science and automation.

"Security is top-of-mind for every organization, and we're committed to providing customers with the technology and partnerships they need in order to accelerate their cloud journeys securely and confidently," said Vineet Bhan, Head of Security Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're delighted that Cysiv has joined our partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to help customers drive secure digital transformations."

Cysiv SOC-as-a-Service will appeal to security and operations teams at organizations of all sizes and stages of cloud adoption, and particularly those dealing with cyber skill shortages, a remote workforce, alert fatigue, and hiring and resource constraints.

"Security is a top priority for our customers, as we help them migrate to Google Cloud and develop custom applications," said, Miles Ward, CTO of SADA, a Google Cloud Premier Partner and 2019 and 2018 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year. "Cysiv's cloud- and data-centric approach to security operations, delivered as a service, will help further accelerate business transformation for our customers."

About Cysiv

Cysiv provides security operations center (SOC)-as-a-Service to organizations and service providers that need advanced, 24/7 cyber threat detection and response for on-premise, cloud, container and serverless environments. Cysiv uniquely combines its cloud-native, co-managed, next-gen SIEM platform, with vendor-agnostic telemetry, advanced data science, actionable cyber intel, experts that operate as an extension to your team, and a managed security product stack, and delivers them as a service, with simple, consumption-based monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com .

