Cysiv Recognized as a Top Provider in KuppingerCole Market Compass for Security Operations Center-as-a-Service

The KuppingerCole Market Compass covers the Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) market that has emerged and continues to develop in response to demand for security monitoring, analysis, detection, response, and improvement recommendations either instead of or as a supplement to permanent on-premises SOCs.

"We're very proud to be recognized for the many strengths of our service, particularly when put up against other global, and widely known providers," said Partha Panda, Cysiv CEO and co-founder. "We've always believed that a robust, cloud-native next-gen SIEM platform that is powered by data science, automation and a blend of threat detection techniques, and is operated 24/7 by a team of experts, would be a dramatic improvement over traditional SIEMs that are plagued by high costs, complexity and often aren't monitored. This report reaffirms that belief."

Cysiv Command Platform

Cysiv's own cloud-native, co-managed, multi-tenant security platform is included in, and provides the foundation for, its SOCaaS offering. Purpose-built by security experts for the modern SOC, it is a massively scalable next-gen SIEM that fuses together essential SOC technologies – including SIEM, a data lake, automated threat detection, a threat intelligence platform, user and entity behavior analysis (UEBA), security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), incidence response and reporting – into a single SaaS.

Cysiv Command natively supports data and telemetry from security controls, applications and infrastructure, across campus, work-from-home and cloud/SaaS environments, to provide more comprehensive threat coverage, faster threat detection and higher fidelity results, with fewer false positives and negatives.

Cysiv Command allows Cysiv to better serve the needs of organizations that don't have a SIEM and want one, as well as those that are frustrated by their current SIEM and want a more effective and less expensive alternative.

SOCaaS vs MSSP Offerings

The KuppingerCole report also notes that "SOCaaS is the only way most organizations are able to consolidate all of their security threats, tools and systems into a single point of control to address and resolve all alerts, to monitor and respond to all indicators of potential compromise by analyzing all security data, and to evaluate the effectiveness of existing controls to identify where and how this can be improved. Taken together, these three factors are what distinguish the SOCaaS market from standard MSP or MSSP offerings, which typically do not all cover cloud environments, are not all built on cloud-based SaaS platforms, and do not provide any level of analysis or guidance on developing a more effective security posture."

Report Available

To obtain a copy of the KuppingerCole Executive View to Cysiv SOCaaS, please go to https://www.cysiv.com/resources/reports/kuppingercole-view

About Cysiv

Cysiv security operations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS) helps reduce cyber risk by accelerating and improving the process of detecting, investigating and responding to actionable threats across the complete IT environment (campus, work-from-home, SaaS products, datacenter and cloud). Cysiv combines its cloud-native, data science- and automation-driven next-gen SIEM platform with vendor-agnostic data support, comprehensive cyber intel and remote experts—including data scientists, data engineers, security analysts, and threat hunters and researchers—who operate as a seamless extension to IT/security teams. All of this is delivered as a service with simple, predictable monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com.

