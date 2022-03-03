Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Invests in Felix Biotechnology as They Advance New Therapies Targeting Chronic Infections in Cystic Fibrosis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix Biotechnology — a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class, durable, antibacterial therapies to treat chronic drug-resistant infections — today announced it received a strategic investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as part of a Therapeutics Development Award. The award will bolster Felix's work creating a novel therapy to manage chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections.

Half of people with cystic fibrosis struggle with chronic P. aeruginosa infections, and a large proportion are multidrug resistant. Given that these infections are the primary cause of death in people with cystic fibrosis, it is essential to find new solutions. Felix takes a unique approach by engineering the natural predators of bacteria, tiny viruses called bacteriophage (or phage) into durable, broadly effective treatments.

Based on foundational research by Drs. Paul Turner, Ben Chan, and Jon Koff of Yale University, Felix's phage therapies are specially designed to consider and drive advantageous evolutionary outcomes of phage treatment. This results in a more durable therapy, which is key given the need to repeatedly administer phage to address these chronic infections. This therapy is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial at Yale, and more information on the trial can be found here and prospective patients are encouraged to enroll if eligible.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to receive this support from the CF Foundation," says Dr. Paul Turner, Ph.D., co-founder of Felix. "This award will speed Felix in its mission to provide new therapeutic options to patients dealing with life-threatening infections and to develop phage as a broadly applicable antibacterial therapy."

About Felix Biotechnology

Felix Biotechnology is focused on discovering and deploying customizable antimicrobials targeting urgent microbial threats. Felix's discovery and engineering technology platforms, built on technology from Yale University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, generate solutions that overcome the key limitations of traditional antimicrobials to kill targeted bacteria while preserving healthy microbiome function. More information is available at www.felixbt.com.

