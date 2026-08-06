Cystic Fibrosis Screening: Laboratory Perspectives and Best Practices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how laboratories can improve cystic fibrosis carrier screening through effective CFTR variant panel design, accurate result interpretation and consistent quality practices. The featured speakers will discuss standard, tiered and expanded testing approaches, ethnicity-aware screening and the handling of complex results, including variants of uncertain significance. Attendees will also learn how current ACMG, ACOG and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation guidance can inform laboratory workflows and support reproductive genetic counseling.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cystic fibrosis (CF) is one of the most common life-limiting autosomal recessive disorders, with a carrier frequency of approximately 1 in 25 individuals of Northern European descent and significant prevalence across all ethnic populations. Identifying carriers before or during pregnancy is a critical component of reproductive genetic counseling, enabling informed decision-making and proactive clinical management. For laboratory professionals, understanding the complexities of CF screening — from CFTR variant panel design to result interpretation and reporting — is fundamental to delivering accurate, equitable and clinically actionable screening outcomes.

This webinar provides laboratory professionals with a comprehensive review of current CF screening strategies, methodologies and quality considerations. Attendees will gain an in-depth understanding of CFTR variant panel composition, including the rationale for tiered and expanded panel approaches, residual risk calculation and the interpretation of results in the context of a patient's ethnic background. Special attention will be given to the analytical and pre-analytical variables that influence assay performance, as well as the laboratory's role in ensuring consistent and reproducible results across diverse patient populations.

The featured speakers will also address the importance of ethnicity-aware panel design and communication strategies for reporting results in ambiguous or complex scenarios. Attendees will explore real-world case scenarios illustrating how laboratory findings inform downstream clinical and reproductive decision-making, including confirmatory testing, partner screening and prenatal diagnostic options.

Additionally, the webinar will highlight updates from ACMG, ACOG and CF Foundation guidelines relevant to laboratory practice.

By the conclusion of this session, attendees will be better equipped to evaluate and optimize their laboratory's CF screening program, navigate challenging result scenarios and collaborate effectively with clinical and genetic counseling teams to support informed reproductive decision-making.

Register for this webinar to learn how cystic fibrosis screening can support accurate CFTR testing, result interpretation and reproductive genetic counseling.

Join Josh Deignan, PhD, FACMG, Associate Director, Molecular Diagnostics; Program Director, LGG Fellowship Program, UCLA; Fen Guo, PhD, FACMG, FCCMG, Scientific Director & CLIA/CAP Lab Director, UPMC Clinical Genomics Laboratory; High Throughput Genomics Core, University of Pittsburgh; and Dr. Vicky Pratt, PhD, FACMG, Director of Scientific Affairs, PGx, Agena Bioscience, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cystic Fibrosis Screening: Laboratory Perspectives and Best Practices.

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