Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to Garner $9.27 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 9.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements, Mucolytic, Bronchodilators, and CFTR Modulators) and Route of Administration (Oral and Inhaled): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics industry was pegged at $4.61 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $9.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Driving factors for the market–

Increase in incidence of cystic fibrosis and advancements in therapeutics for treatment of cystic fibrosis have boosted the growth of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. However, less awareness in developing nations impedes the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, rise in R&D towards the development of novel therapeutics is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5499

Dairy CFTR modulators segment to portray the fastest growth–

Based on drug class, the CFTR modulators segment dominated the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This is due rise in usage of these drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Inhale segment dominated the market–

Based on route of administration, the inhale segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifth of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. As inhaler therapeutics help patients in proper breathing by diluting the mucus. However, the oral segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the study period. This is attributed to increased formulation of drugs in oral form such as development of CFTR drugs.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5499

North America to portray highest growth rate–

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market across North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key market players of cystic fibrosis in this region. On the other hand, the Europe region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in incidence of cystic fibrosis, rise in governmental support for innovation and surge in funding of projects for R&D of various cystic fibrosis drugs.

Major market players–

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Genentech, Inc

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

AbbVie Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N.V

Allergan plc

Pharmaxis Ltd

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Opioids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Plasma Fractionation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2028

Pre-book Offer 10% Discount:

Healthcare Nanotechnology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Biocompatible Materials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Drug Discovery Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Acute Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research