Cytactic Appoints Veteran Cybersecurity Sales Executive Bill Hogan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Move Aligns with Cytactic's Strategy to Strengthen Global Leadership as Demand for Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM) Accelerates

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytactic, a leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM), today announced the appointment of Bill Hogan as its new Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Bill Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Cytactic

Hogan brings more than three decades of leadership experience building and scaling global sales organizations at top-tier cybersecurity and enterprise technology companies. He has held senior executive roles at EMC, NetApp, Fortinet, SecurityScorecard, and Beyond Identity, and has advised multiple high-growth security companies. Known for building high-performance revenue engines, expanding global go-to-market operations, and strengthening channel-first ecosystems, Hogan will lead Cytactic's commercial expansion globally, beginning with accelerated growth in the U.S. market.

Hogan's appointment comes at a time when Cytactic is experiencing rapid and accelerating demand, as the emerging Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM) category gains global recognition. This momentum is driving the expansion of the company's U.S. enterprise customer base, broadening its partner ecosystem, and fostering strategic relationships with leading incident response firms and major corporations.

"Bill joins Cytactic at a pivotal moment for our company," said Nimrod Kozlovski, Founder and CEO of Cytactic. "His leadership, deep market experience, and unmatched global sales expertise will accelerate our U.S. expansion and help us capture the extraordinary demand we are seeing worldwide. With Bill on board, Cytactic is positioned to lead the category and drive our impact across global enterprises."

"Cytactic has rapidly established itself as a trusted and emerging global leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM), addressing one of the most urgent challenges at the intersection of cybersecurity and business resilience," said Bill Hogan. "The company's AI-driven platform, strong ecosystem momentum, and growing roster of global customers and strategic partners, position Cytactic for significant expansion. As organizations increasingly seek comprehensive, end-to-end solutions, spanning readiness, orchestration, and real-time incident management, Cytactic delivers exactly what CISOs need today. I'm excited to help drive our next phase of growth and amplify Cytactic's impact worldwide."

About Cytactic

Cytactic is an Al-powered platform redefining Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM), a category recently introduced by Gartner. Cytactic has been recognized by Gartner as a sample vendor in the CIRM category and was also named one of Fortune's Top 50 Cybersecurity Companies for 2025. Cytactic platform enables proactive cybersecurity incident readiness, addressing any organization's specific risks. Using the platform, organizations gain operational maturity and cross-functional alignment before a crisis, empowering teams to act in sync when an incident strikes, with Al-driven response management that dynamically minimizes all aspects of the damage.

For more information, visit www.cytactic.com. Follow on LinkedIn. Email Us: [email protected]

