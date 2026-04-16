Cyted Health's US Laboratory Achieves College of American Pathologists Accreditation

Company currently running clinical validation study across multiple sites in the United States

WILMINGTON, Del. and CAMBRIDGE, England, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyted Health, a leading gastrointestinal molecular diagnostics company, today announces its US laboratory has achieved College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation, the gold standard for laboratory excellence. The accreditation builds on the laboratory's Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification obtained in January 2024.

Cyted Health is presently running the DETECT-ME clinical validation study, which has been enrolling patients across multiple sites in the US since March 2025. This study will validate clinical performance of Cyted Health's newest assays, molecular tests for the detection of esophageal conditions using EndoSign®.

"Achieving CAP accreditation reflects Cyted Health's commitment to the highest standards in laboratory practice, recognizing our dedication to excellence and precision in detecting esophageal diseases earlier," said Betsy Hanna, President and US General Manager, Cyted Health.

CAP accreditation is widely recognized as the industry leading benchmark for pathology and laboratory medicine. It confirms robust operational measures, technical proficiency and exemplary standards of quality assurance and control. Paired with the existing CLIA certification, regulated by the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, this accreditation further confirms Cyted Health's laboratory practices as industry leading.

About Cyted Health

Cyted Health believes early and accurate identification of esophageal disease can change the clinical clock - bringing clarity sooner, so clinicians can act earlier with greater impact.

The company is dedicated to improving early detection and prevention of esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its platform combines minimally invasive cell collection with high-resolution molecular analysis to detect early biological changes associated with Barrett's esophagus and cancer. Cyted Health has built a robust portfolio of peer-reviewed publications, conducted over 40,000 tests using its diagnostic platform.

Cyted Health cares about restoring time when medicine does its best work: clearer answers, more informed decisions, and fewer patients left waiting in anxiety, so more people can get back to life, facing forward with confidence not concern.

Website: www.cytedhealth.com

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.

SOURCE Cyted Health